Large-scale brain lesion study identifies networks linked to greater risk or resiliency for depression symptoms

New research has mapped lesions to specific brain regions to risk of depressive symptoms. The findings, published in the journal Brain, suggest that two brain networks might be important targets for new therapies to treat depression. “It is well documented that brain lesions can lead to depressive symptoms, but not in everyone,” study author Nicholas T. Trapp, assistant professor and director of the Interventional Psychiatry and Psychiatric Neuromodulation Program at the University of Iowa. “The literature suggests that lesioning certain brain regions can place patients at a greater risk of de...
Log Cabin Republicans held a fancy gala at Mar-a-Lago and Trump lied to their faces
December 19, 2022
Donald Trump had praise heaped on him last week while hosting a lavish anniversary gala for the Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. But that didn’t include the top LGBTQ advocacy groups, nor the LGBTQ voters who may have been decisive in booting him from office in 2020.
“We’re fighting for the gay community and we’re fighting and fighting hard,” Trump told the gay conservative group which was marking its 45th anniversary, Politico reported. There was irony in the timing, the report said, noting that the long-planned event took place just days after President Joe Biden signed into law the historic Respect For Marriage Act.
The event showcased the likes of former Ambassador Ric Grenell, who became the nation’s first openly gay Cabinet member with his appointment by Trump as director of national intelligence. Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus emceed the evening in a feathered turquoise gown, Politico reported.
But the Los Angles Blade --a leading LGBTQ newspaper had quite a different take:
“The Log Cabin Republicans differ sharply from those held by LGBTQ organizations and LGBTQ Americans more broadly — at least, as evidenced by the percentage of LGBTQ voters who supported Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
“One of the first actions President Joe Biden took after taking office last year was to repeal the Trump administration’s ban that prohibited thousands of transgender Americans from enlisting and serving in the armed forces.”
The Gay Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) maintains a Trump Accountability Project detailing more than 200 examples of homophobic policies of the Trump administration – or of anti-LGBTQ statements made by him before, during and after it. The most recent example cited in GLADD’s exhaustive registry came from Trump’s announcement of a third run for the presidency:
“(Trump) baselessly targeted schools for “radical civics and gender insanity” (without defining what those are) and stated inaccurate and inflammatory promises such as “We will not let men, as an example, participate in women’s sports.”
One telling example from the GLADD registry was the last one cited from the Trump administration:
“The day after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a deadly rampage, HHS went public with a final rule to rescind regulations barring discrimination against LGBTQ Americans seeking to adopt or be adopted, or health services including HIV prevention.”
During the Trump administration, the Human Rights Campaign had maintained a similarly exhaustive list of “Trump's persistent attacks against the LGBTQ community.” HRC President Alphonso David attacked a Republican National Committee claim that Trump had taken “unprecedented steps" on behalf of LGBTQ citizens:
“The RNC is hallucinating and advancing misleading and disingenuous rhetoric. Yes, Trump has taken many ‘unprecedented’ steps, but those steps have been to undermine and eliminate rights protecting LGBTQ people, not empower us. Appointing a small handful of gay people out of thousands of nominations and making a very few -- and unfulfilled -- pledges can hardly qualify as accomplishments. Don’t gaslight us. The Trump-Pence administration is the most virulently anti-LGBTQ administration in decades -- the RNC cannot put lipstick on a pig.”
Trump apparently paid a dear price at the polls for his anti-LGBTQ record. A Washington Post analysis noted that “Had LGBT voters stayed home, Trump might have won the 2020 presidential election.” The Post cited the decisive role played in the key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
GLADD also claimed after the 2020 election that LGBTQ voters made “the deciding difference for Biden. GLADD’s polling found that Biden received 81 percent of the LGBTQ vote, spurred by a turnout of 93 percent of registered LGBTQ voters.
Mike Pence cites Christmas as a reason not to indict Trump for 'bad advice from lawyers' Jan. 6
December 19, 2022
Former Vice President Mike Pence urged the Justice Department not to indict former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and trying to overturn the 2020 election.
During a Monday interview on Fox News, Pence was asked if the Jan. 6 Committee should issue a criminal referral for Trump.
Pence accused the committee of having a "partisan taint."
"Congress has no formal role in Justice Department decisions," he added. "So they can make recommendations today. But when it comes to the Justice Department's decision about bringing charges in the future, I would hope that they would not bring charges against the former president."
"The president's actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless but I don't know that it's criminal to take bad advice from lawyers," the former vice president opined.
"There might be criminal referrals on that too," Fox News host Dana Perino observed.
Pence suggested that Trump should not be indicted because of the Christmas holiday season.
"I want to tell you, I hope the Justice Department understands the magnitude of the very idea of indicting a former president of the United States," Pence remarked. "I think that would be terribly divisive in the country at a time when the American people want to see us heal. At this time of year, we're all thinking about the most important things in our lives: our faith, our family. And my hope is, the Justice Department think very carefully before proceeding."
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Planet spiraling into star may offer glimpse into Earth's end
December 19, 2022
For the first time astronomers have identified a planet that is spiraling towards a cataclysmic collision with its aging sun, potentially offering a glimpse into how Earth could end one day.
In a new study published on Monday, a team of mostly US-based researchers said they hope the doomed exoplanet Kepler-1658b can help shed light on how worlds die as their stars get older.
Kepler-1658b, which is 2,600 light years from Earth, is known as a "hot Jupiter" planet.
While similar in size to Jupiter, the planet orbits its host star an eighth of the distance between our Sun and Mercury, making it far hotter than the gas giant in our own Solar System.
Kepler-1658b's orbit around its host star takes less than three days -- and it is getting shorter by around 131 milliseconds a year, according to the study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
"If it continues spiraling towards its star at the observed rate, the planet will collide with its star in less than three million years," said Shreyas Vissapragada, a postdoc at the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the study's lead author.
"This is the first time we've observed direct evidence for a planet spiraling towards its evolved star," he told AFP.
An evolved star has entered the "subgiant" phase of the stellar life cycle, when it starts expanding and becoming brighter.
Kepler-1658b's orbit is being shortened by the tides, in a similar process to how Earth's oceans rise and fall every day.
This gravitational push-and-pull can work both ways -- for example the Moon is very slowly spiraling away from Earth.
Earth's 'ultimate adios'?
So could Earth be heading towards a similar doom?
"Death-by-star is a fate thought to await many worlds and could be the Earth's ultimate adios billions of years from now as our Sun grows older," the Center for Astrophysics said in a statement.
Vissapragada said that "in five billion years or so, the Sun will evolve into a red giant star".
While the tidally-driven processes seen on Kepler-1658b "will drive the decay of the Earth's orbit towards the Sun," that effect could be counter-balanced by the Sun losing mass, he said.
"The ultimate fate of the Earth is somewhat unclear," he added.
Kepler-1658b was the first exoplanet ever observed by the Kepler space telescope, which launched in 2009. However it took nearly a decade of work before the planet's existence was confirmed in 2019, the Center for Astrophysics said.
Over 13 years, astronomers were able to observe the slow but steady change in the planet's orbit as it crossed the face of its host star.
One "big surprise" was that the planet itself is quite bright, Vissapragada said.
Previously it had been thought this was because it is a particularly reflective planet, he said.
But now the researchers believe the planet itself is far hotter than anticipated, possibly due to the same forces that are driving it towards its star.
© 2022 AFP
