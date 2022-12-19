Large-scale brain lesion study identifies networks linked to greater risk or resiliency for depression symptoms

New research has mapped lesions to specific brain regions to risk of depressive symptoms. The findings, published in the journal Brain, suggest that two brain networks might be important targets for new therapies to treat depression. “It is well documented that brain lesions can lead to depressive symptoms, but not in everyone,” study author Nicholas T. Trapp, assistant professor and director of the Interventional Psychiatry and Psychiatric Neuromodulation Program at the University of Iowa. “The literature suggests that lesioning certain brain regions can place patients at a greater risk of de...

