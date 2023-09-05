Large study links sugary carbonated drinks to increased risk of depression
Child drinking large soda (Shutterstock)

A study published in Scientific Reports, based on longitudinal data from tens of thousands of South Korean adults, has found that increased consumption of sugary carbonated beverages is linked to a higher likelihood of depressive symptoms, irrespective of weight or blood sugar factors. While metabolic issues like obesity and insulin resistance were initially believed to be potential mechanisms, the research indicated that the association persisted even beyond these factors. “Excessive consumption of added sugars through carbonated drinks is not just a problem in Western society,” said study au...

Science