Latest Lincoln Project video indicts ‘Trump and his allies’ for ‘promoting’ Putin’s atrocities in Ukraine

Kremlin photos of Putin and Trump
It's hard to watch but the Lincoln Project's latest video, already viral, is a damning indictment of Donald Trump, the former president, and pro-authoritarians Tucker Carlson of Fox News and Steve Bannon, a former top Trump advisor.
"Trump and his allies aren’t looking away from this. They’re promoting it," the Lincoln Project tweets. The video, titled "Genocide," has already garnered almost one million views in under 24 hours. It takes pro-Putin audio quotes and adds them to video of the horrific war crime atrocities Russian President Vladimir Putin's military has inflicted on the people of Ukraine, according to reports.
President Joe Biden on Monday called for Putin to face a trial for war crimes.
Watch (caution: graphic):
