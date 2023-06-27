Latin America's anti-corruption strength slips, ranking shows

By Carolina Pulice MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An index evaluating Latin American countries' ability to root out corruption showed most countries moving backward, according to the ranking released on Tuesday. The 2023 Capacity to Combat Corruption (CCC) Index, published jointly by Americas Society/Council of the Americas and Control Risks, points to a decline in the region's average score for the first time since 2020. Falling scores in 10 of the 15 countries assessed indicate "an anti-corruption environment that in many countries is less active and mobilized than in years past," the index said. L...
Nixon never said anything ‘as clearly illegal’ as Trump in new audio: Watergate historian
June 26, 2023
AWatergate historian and journalist compared the just-released audio of Donald Trump talking about classified documents with people who did not have a security clearance, to the secret tapes former president Richard Nixon made during his more than five years in the White House.
Garrett Graff, a former Politico editor and Washingtonian editor-in-chief is also the author of the 2022 book, Watergate: A New History.
“Speaking as a Watergate historian,” Graff said Monday night, “there’s nowhere on thousands of hours of Nixon tapes where Nixon makes any comment as clear, as clearly illegal, and as clearly self-aware as this Trump tape.”
Trump says, “these are bad sick people,” in the tape (below), obtained and published by CNN, which explains the former president’s staffer “claims there had been a ‘coup’ against Trump.”
“Like when Milley is talking about, ‘Oh you’re going to try to do a coup.’ No, they were trying to do that before you even were sworn in,” the staffer says in the audio.
“He said that I wanted to attack Iran, Isn’t it amazing?” Trump says, “as the sound of papers shuffling can be heard,” CNN adds.
“I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him. They presented me this – this is off the record but – they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him.”
Further into the recording, Trump says, “See as president I could have declassified it.”
“Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret,” Trump continues.
“Now we have a problem,” the staffer says.
“Isn’t that interesting,” Trump says.
“It’s so cool. I mean, it’s so, look, her and I, and you probably almost didn’t believe me, but now you believe me.”
Graff also says the audio is “incredibly damning” to listen to. “Somehow so much worst listening than even reading” the transcript.
Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall calls the audio “an amazing recording,” and says Trump “ticks off every link in the chain of criminality and full awareness of each link in the chain.”
Listen to the Trump audio at this link.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Former prosecutor tells Maddow how newly released tape will be used during Trump's trial
June 26, 2023
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow began her Monday show by doing her own dramatic reading of Donald Trump's audio tape that was revealed by CNN. After listening to the tape, she explained that so much is left out in transcripts, like the cadence and inflection that makes it clear that Trump is handing a classified document to someone.
"I mean, let's just draw down on the specifics of this for a second. In Jack Smith bringing charges against Donald Trump, the sort of crux of the case, right?" said Maddow. "Is that the prosecution has to be able to prove that Trump had classified documents in his possession after he left the presidency, right? That's the illegal activity alleged in the indictment. And here in this part of the tape is Donald Trump saying he had possession of classified information after leaving the presidency."
Former federal prosecutor Barb McQuade, who now teaches law at the University of Michigan, joined the conversation saying she had two reactions to what she heard.
"One, as a former prosecutor, it makes my hair stand on end a little bit to see this in the public domain," she said. "Prosecutors try to keep this stuff safeguarded so you can't have witness tampering and crowdsourcing of defenses. Now people can because this is in the public domain. But as a matter of evidence, this is really powerful evidence. We had seen some verbatim quotes from this recording that was in the indictment, but to hear the whole thing play out, I think, is incredible evidence. And at trial, it will not just be this recording that's played in a vacuum. They will have to authenticate this document, this recording, with someone who was there. So, whether it is the biographer or the publisher or one of the two staffers, one or more of them will have to be there."
The question she expects them to be asked is if they looked at the documents because it sounds as if he is handing them to folks.
"So, I think it proves a couple of things," McQuade continued. "One as you said, his knowledge and intent, which is important here about that he is willfully violating the law, and the other is the incredible recklessness with which he is treating our national secrets. It is a very powerful piece of evidence."
McQuade ended the interview by saying, "Let's have some cokes," a reference to the bizarre final line in the tapes.
See the full conversation below or at the link here.
Former prosecutor tells Maddow how newly released tape will be used during Trump's trialwww.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
DOJ readies to interview Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for the first time
June 26, 2023
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be interviewed later this week for the first time by the Department of Justice, The Washington Post reports.
The interview is part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of allegations that former President Donald Trump tried to interfere with the 2020 election.
Raffensperger is heard in an audio recording of an infamous phone callwith Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election in which the former president is heard asking the state’s top elections official if he could find him more votes to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.
His interview with the DOJ was delayed several times at the request of special counsel Jack Smith’s office.
Raffensperger has previously spoken with the House committee investigating Jan. 6 and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is also investigating allegations Trump tried to interfere in the state’s 2020 elections.
Smith earlier this month charged Trump with 37 counts in a separate investigation over allegations the former president mishandled classified documents.
During the phone conversation, Trump grows irate when Raffensperger tells the former president what he apparently didn’t want to hear.
“We believe that we do have an accurate election,” he tells the former president during the call.
“No, no, you don’t. No, no, you don’t. You don’t have, you don’t have. Not even close. You’re off by hundreds of thousands of votes,” Trump famously replies.
“…because, you know what they did and you’re not reporting it. That’s a criminal — that’s a criminal offense. And you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer. And that’s a big risk. But they are shredding ballots, in my opinion, based on what I’ve heard. And they are removing machinery and they’re moving it as fast as they can, both of which are criminal finds. And you can’t let it
happen and you are letting it happen. You know, I mean, I’m notifying you that you’re letting it happen. So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have …”
CONTINUE READINGShow less
