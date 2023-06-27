Latin America's anti-corruption strength slips, ranking shows

By Carolina Pulice MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An index evaluating Latin American countries' ability to root out corruption showed most countries moving backward, according to the ranking released on Tuesday. The 2023 Capacity to Combat Corruption (CCC) Index, published jointly by Americas Society/Council of the Americas and Control Risks, points to a decline in the region's average score for the first time since 2020. Falling scores in 10 of the 15 countries assessed indicate "an anti-corruption environment that in many countries is less active and mobilized than in years past," the index said. L...