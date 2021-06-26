Lauren Boebert's tweet about 'disaster presidency' blows up in her face in spectacular fashion
YouTube screenshot

Twitter users from both sides of the political aisle quickly zeroed in on Boebert's remarks about a "disaster presidency" as they reminded her of the trainwreck during former President Donald Trump's time in office.

One Twitter user wrote, "I'm a Republican and I am praising Biden for his performance to-date.. You, on the other hand, have proven your incompetence day in and and day out."

Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) recent attempt to insult President Joe Biden took a turn for the worse when Twitter users flipped the script on her. On Friday, June 25, the conspiracy theory-supporting lawmaker tweeted: "Six months into this disaster presidency and I've yet to see a liberal be able to praise Joe Biden on his own merits."

"It's always 'But Trump' or 'But the GOP,'" she complained.


Another Twitter user wrote, "Biden is fully 50% more popular than Trump was at his best ever, on his merits. Getting tens of millions vaccinated, rebuilding trust with allies, ceasing the heinous subservience to dictators & thugs... people of all political backgrounds see we are better off."