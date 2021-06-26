Lauren Boebert's tweet about 'disaster presidency' blows up in her face in spectacular fashion

Twitter users from both sides of the political aisle quickly zeroed in on Boebert's remarks about a "disaster presidency" as they reminded her of the trainwreck during former President Donald Trump's time in office.
One Twitter user wrote, "I'm a Republican and I am praising Biden for his performance to-date.. You, on the other hand, have proven your incompetence day in and and day out."
Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) recent attempt to insult President Joe Biden took a turn for the worse when Twitter users flipped the script on her. On Friday, June 25, the conspiracy theory-supporting lawmaker tweeted: "Six months into this disaster presidency and I've yet to see a liberal be able to praise Joe Biden on his own merits."
"It's always 'But Trump' or 'But the GOP,'" she complained.
Another Twitter user wrote, "Biden is fully 50% more popular than Trump was at his best ever, on his merits. Getting tens of millions vaccinated, rebuilding trust with allies, ceasing the heinous subservience to dictators & thugs... people of all political backgrounds see we are better off."
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, retired General Russel Honoré -- who oversaw and coordinated military relief efforts following Hurricane Katrina -- was first asked about the tragic tower collapse in Florida before host Ali Velshi turned to reports that Donald Trump attempted to unleash the military on George Floyd protesters that included shooting at them.
"I want to ask you about something," Velshi began. "Last June 1st when I was covering the protests against the murder of George Floyd, there is new reporting now that the president at the time had talked about invoking the Insurrection Act... You're a military man who understands history, you understand the rule that the Roman Empire had about crossing the Rubicon. There is a general feeling in the western world that the military is not used for civil law enforcement."
"You existed in a different circumstance because you were called to bring order to New Orleans after Katrina," he continued. "But how do we evaluate this idea that Donald Trump was thinking about using the Insurrection Act to settle the protests?"
"It was amateur hour in the White House," the retired general shot back. "They used everything they could to try and retain power. This would have been most inappropriate and as the lawyers in the Pentagon would tell you, it doesn't meet the constitutional test for using troops inside the United States."
"And that law is laid out pretty good," he continued. "The Congress and the Senate has a role to play. But thank god General Mark Milley and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the secretary of defense at the time pushed back hard enough and basically told him to go shove it -- they weren't doing it."
Getting together one year after comedian Dave Chappelle launched a brutal attack on conservative gadfly Canbdace Omes after she attempted to smear George Floyd after he was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin, former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart and Chappelle revisted his comments, saying he no intention of ever apologizing.
As reported by the Daily Beast's Matt Wilstein, Stewart joined Chappelle on his "Midnight Miracle" podcast where they replayed Chappelle saying of Owens, "That rotten b*tch, she's the worst, I can't think of a worse way to make money. She's the most articulate idiot I've ever seen in my f*cking life."
Telling his co-hosts that the conservative Owens has become the "mascot for colonial interests in America today," the panel dug into her history before Chappelle explained why no apology is necessary one year later.
"So the verdict is no apology, right?" he explained. "It's like Rachel Maddow crying on the news. If you cry about one story, you're going to have to cry about all these shits."
Adding "it's not illegal to be an assh*le," the comedian called her out for being "particularly cruel" in light of Floyd's tragic death.
Guest Stewart chimed in to praise Chappelle saying, "Here's why you were so effective in what you said about Candace Owens. Because they have held you up as an avatar of truth-telling, because you're willing to speak your art in the way that you want to speak it."
As for Owen's offer after last year's comments that she wanted to get together with Chapelle, asking, "I'd love to meet you and challenge you to say any of that to my face! All love!" Stewart shot her down saying it wasn't an offer to sincerely discuss differences, but instead a "provocation and a troll that's meant to increase brand recognition."
Getting on one last shot, Chappelle did say he had one apology for Owens, quipping, "By the way, Candace Owens, I'm sorry I called you 'articulate.'"
Directly following the 2020 election, Republicans seemed to be through with Donald Trump. Party leaders stopped speaking to him and voters began abandoning the GOP, apparently in reaction to Trump's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The party's reuniting with Trump may seem puzzling. A one-term and twice-impeached president with a consistently low approval rating ordinarily would be a liability. Yet the GOP's return to Trump is not really a surprise, because of the psychological forces known as belief polarization and the black sheep effect.
Though these forces explain why the GOP is sticking with Trump, they also spell trouble.
To be politically successful, coalitions need to be unified. But unity can go only so far. As pressures to unify mount among group members, groups tend to factionalize, splinter and shrink.
And as a coalition shrinks, it becomes less effective in the political arena. This dynamic teaches an important lesson about democracy: To avoid splintering, partisans need to take steps to welcome dissent within their groups.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the North Carolina GOP state convention on June 5, 2021, in Greenville, North Carolina.
Belief polarization is a strikingly common phenomenon. When people interact only with like-minded others, they transform into more extreme versions of themselves: They come to adopt more radical versions of their beliefs and grow more confident of the truth of those beliefs.
With this insularity comes increasing reliance on central leaders to establish the standards for authentic group membership. This makes the group internally hierarchical and increasingly fixated on consensus and purity. Belief-polarized groups are also highly susceptible to the black sheep effect, the tendency to dislike lapsed or deviant members of one's own group more intensely than one dislikes members of rival groups.
Thus, as belief polarization takes effect, true believers seek to punish and purge anyone appearing to be halfhearted, inauthentic or disloyal. The result is that belief-polarized groups tend to splinter and expel members until only the most extreme and devoted remain.
Belief polarization has become well entrenched within the party after at least four years of defining itself as pro-Trump and in opposition to the Democratic Party, leaving it in need of central leadership that can corral the membership and set the agenda.
This partly explains why Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from her leadership position in the GOP despite her being more conservative than the average Republican House member and having a record of reliably voting for Trump's legislative agenda.
To the GOP rank and file, Cheney's relentless criticism of Trump shows a lack of fidelity to the Republican Party.
As the context of her remarks made clear, by “unity" Stefanik meant uniformity in the party's public stance. She was sure to indicate that the party would be “unified" in working with Trump, whom she thanked as a “crucial part of our Republican team."
Belief polarization shows that there's a price to pay for that kind of unity. Whatever short-term gains there may be in sticking together, eventually conformist groups fragment.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, heckled as a “traitor" at a recent conference for conservatives.
Be careful what you wish for
Consequently, further turmoil within the GOP should be expected. With escalating pressure to conform to Trump's vision of the party, more members will likely be shunned and disciplined as “RINOs" – “Republicans In Name Only" – or worse, including former Vice President Mike Pence.
The current state of the GOP offers a broad lesson for democratic politics. In a democracy, anyone who wants an effective political voice needs to join a choir of similar voices. Political coalitions are thus an indispensable feature of a democratic society.
However, such alliances expose people to forces that push them to more extreme beliefs and drive them to insist upon conformity among allies.
Both pressures are debilitating for political objectives. In a democracy, movements seek to expand coalitions and broaden alliances. Belief polarization presses in the opposite direction, leading toward greater intensity of conviction, but ultimately toward the dissolution of coalitions.
Americans hear a lot about the need for bipartisanship. Surely “reaching across the aisle" is an important part of democracy.
But such efforts are futile unless partisans welcome rather than punish dissent within their ranks.