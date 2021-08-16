GOP's Lauren Boebert ripped for mocking Afghans killed trying to flee on U.S. plane

There has been a rush of Republican critiques and complaints about the Biden administration's execution of the U.S.'s withdrawal from the nation after nearly 20 years of fighting. But no reaction appears to have gone as low as that from freshman Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado who joked about Afghans filmed falling off a U.S. military plane to their deaths on Monday.
"At least they won't have to read 'mean tweets,'" the congresswoman tweeted on Monday. Boebert's tweet was accompanied by a video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a U.S. military plane as it takes off. Several men quickly fell off the plane. Their deaths were filmed.
At least they won’t have to read “mean tweets”… https://t.co/P42ZOTEpra— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert) 1629147238.0
Needless to say, many people did not find Boebert's so-called joke funny:
@laurenboebert Not a good time to make bad jokes Boebert— Sgt. Hugo Stiglitz (@Sgt. Hugo Stiglitz) 1629147274.0
@laurenboebert Really sensitive to these people who are suffering. You never really cared about them, obviously. Yo… https://t.co/IKXSKFTxEW— DF (@DF) 1629147753.0
@laurenboebert All you are doing is using their suffering to knock the other side. Thays all you dont care you vote… https://t.co/Xb3kfAVoni— Steve (@Steve) 1629148628.0
We all know the trope that Republicans don't have backbones, but it is even funnier when they are caught flagrantly, without abandon, losing their "morals" for a brief moment before falling back to Earth, as was the case with another Boebert tweet.
Joe has a 48 year history of making bad decisions. Add this weekend’s foreign policy decisions to the list.— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert) 1629063723.0
One Twitter user was quick to catch Boebert's change in opinion from a tweet of her's he pulled from last February.
@laurenboebert This was you, only a few months ago.... https://t.co/XWpwYAdJJu— Martijn Janssen (@Martijn Janssen) 1629064221.0
Boebert's extremist opinions only continued on Monday:
The Taliban are the only people building back better.— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert) 1629123993.0