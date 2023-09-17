Lauren Boebert caught on security footage aggressively groping her date before being booted from theater
Lauren Boebert, R- Colo., speaks outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 30, 2023. - MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert did a bit more than vape before she was booted from a performance of “Beetlejuice the Musical” in Denver last weekend. A new surveillance clip obtained by TMZ appears to show the Republican representative getting aggressively handsy with her date during the family-friendly performance, recommended for children ages 10 and up by the The Broadway League. Security cameras caught Boebert’s male plus-one overtly fondling her breast, prompting her to dip her hand between his legs. The groping continued on for several minutes, with Boebert at one point grinning and squirm...