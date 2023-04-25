Lawmakers poised to change law so DeSantis doesn’t have to resign to run for president

Ron DeSantis gives remarks at the Heritage Foundation's 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort& Convention Center on April 21, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are poised to change state law to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to remain in his seat if he decides to run for president. An amendment to an elections bill, released Tuesday, would carve out an exemption from the state’s resign-to-run law for candidates for president or vice president. SB 7050 and its amendment could be voted on the Senate floor as soon as Wednesday. Legislative leaders have been wondering whether such a change would be necessary as DeSantis considers a 2024 run for the White House. The law currently says that “any officer who qualifies for fede...