Lawyers, lawmakers call for suspended Florida state attorney's reinstatement

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Local attorneys and lawmakers gathered at the Orange County Courthouse to demand that suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell be reinstated a month after she was removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tuesday’s press conference in the courthouse courtyard held in solidarity with Worrell, who wasn’t present, happened at the same time as others organized in Tampa and Miami. Though few supporters attended, those who did spoke out against Worrell’s removal and called it “unconstitutional.” It’s been nearly a month since Worrell was suspended after months of back-and-forth with law enforcem...