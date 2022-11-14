Leaders who respect points of views of others are seen as more just by their followers, study finds

New study on spiritual and life advisors of a Christian university showed that students expressed more satisfaction with justice orientation and interpersonal orientation of advisors who had more respect for the viewpoint of others. Additionally, leaders who considered themselves more likely to respect the viewpoint of others and more willing to learn also considered themselves humbler. The study was published in the Journal of Positive Psychology. Humility has been a topic of great interest of leadership studies in the past couple of decades. Research has shown that companies that “ascend fro...

