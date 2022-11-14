Leaders who respect points of views of others are seen as more just by their followers, study finds

New study on spiritual and life advisors of a Christian university showed that students expressed more satisfaction with justice orientation and interpersonal orientation of advisors who had more respect for the viewpoint of others. Additionally, leaders who considered themselves more likely to respect the viewpoint of others and more willing to learn also considered themselves humbler. The study was published in the Journal of Positive Psychology. Humility has been a topic of great interest of leadership studies in the past couple of decades. Research has shown that companies that “ascend fro...
‘Very sad thing to watch’: Trump fumes over Arizona election as Kari Lake continues to trail Katie Hobbs
November 14, 2022
On Monday, former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to rage that Kari Lake, the local news anchor turned QAnon-curious candidate for Arizona governor, appears headed for defeat in the election.
"I assume everyone is watching Arizona as the great Kari Lake’s easy election win is slowly, yet systematically, being drained away from her, and from the American people," wrote Trump. "This is a very sad thing to watch. Mail in Ballots, long election counts, many day elections, machines that very few people understand, massive counting centers, and more, are an American disaster."
"Our elections have become an unreliable joke, and the whole world is watching!" Trump concluded.
As of press time, Lake trails her opponent, Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, by 20,000 points, although large numbers of ballots remain to count in the Phoenix suburbs in Maricopa County, and the Tucson area in Pima County.
Lake became highly controversial for her repeated false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and for her decision to campaign with QAnon activists and Nazi sympathizers, including Greyson Arnold, a YouTuber who has claimed that Adolf Hitler was "misunderstood." She also refused preemptively to accept the results of her own election.
As more ballots have been counted, Lake has herself slammed election officials, calling her state's voting process a "laughingstock."
Midterms traditionally deliver a rejection of the party in power, and with inflation surging and President Joe Biden’s popularity in the doldrums, Republicans had been expecting to ride a mighty "red wave" and capture both houses of Congress.
But the wave never got much beyond a ripple and Democrat Mark Kelly was projected last week to win a tight Senate race in Arizona. Kelly called for unity in a victory speech on Saturday.
"After a long election, it can be tempting to remain focused on the things that divide us," he said.
"But we've seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today."
The former president was omnipresent on the campaign trail and the Republicans' poor national performance was a damaging political blow.
Trump's response to Kelly's victory was to double down on unfounded claims of ballot rigging, posting on his Truth Social platform that the Democrat's victory was a "scam" and the result of "voter fraud."
Trump is set to declare his 2024 White House bid on Tuesday -- an announcement he had planned as a triumphant follow-on to an expected crushing election victory by the party he still dominates.
With additional reporting by AFP
Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander turns on Bannon and RNC as GOP losses mount
November 14, 2022
Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander lashed out at Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Steve Bannon and other prominent conservatives for accepting GOP defeats in Arizona.
The right-wing influencer insisted that Republican losses, including Senate candidate Blake Masters and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the result of fraud and he accused other conservatives of taking part in the deception.
"Notice: Fox News, Bannon, Kuck Charlie Kirk and all of Corporate Media just bring back on the people who were INCORRECT to just make new predictions. Preserving the dialectic trick," Alexander posted on Telegram. "Recursive loops to keep y’all hypnotized. Why not find the rare ones that were correct and ask them how they saw what no one else did and move humanity forward?"
Alexander, who claims to have spoken to GOP lawmakers ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection, suggested he should be running the RNC and threw his own name into the ring as a potential speaker of the House candidate.
"If I were RNC Chair, I would’ve issued a Statement to help relieve some pressure off every candidate in the country: RNC CHAIRMAN ADVISES ALL CANDIDATES TO WAIT UNTIL ALL VOTES ARE TABULATED BEFORE CONSIDERATION OF CONCESSION," Alexander wrote. "This right here would’ve saved every candidate and help them keep staff and options open. Ronna has no idea what’s she’s doing. Still."
He singled out Bannon and Charlie Kirk, head of the Turning Points USA campus group, for scorn and suggested they were only looking to cash in on their election conspiracy theories.
"Steve Bannon and Charlie Kirk say: ‘Don’t stop the steal, watch the podcast and ads.’ Oh well!" Alexander posted.
Alexander praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her appearance on Bannon's podcast, but he sent her a warning about siding with House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his possible speakership bid.
"MTG had a really stellar appearance on War Room just now. Except the psyop at the end," Alexander wrote. "Thanks for the heads up. Kevin McCarthy’s new talking point is that a RINO or two may peel off and vote for Cheney or Pelosi for Speaker which is why we need “unity.” That is 100% not a possibility. I’ve been in more caucus fights than MTG. Either staff is lying to her or I admire that she has to carry water for Kevin for the sake of the party right now."
Suspect in University of Virginia shooting is a former UVA football player
November 14, 2022
Police are looking for a former University of Virginia football player who is suspected of killing three people and injuring three others in a shooting on campus Sunday night, TMZ reports.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is a currently a student at the school, is the suspected gunman.
Jones, who was a running back for the Cavaliers was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
The victims of the shooting have not been identified and a motive is not known.
School president Tim Ryan announced on Monday that classes had been canceled while police search for Jones.
“We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able,” Ryan said in a statement.
“We will keep our community apprised of developments as the situation evolves,” Ryan said.
