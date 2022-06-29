Legal experts urge House Select Committee to subpoena Ginni Thomas after she backs away from testifying

Legal experts are encouraging the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack to subpoena far right-wing activist and lobbyist Ginni Thomas, now that she is backing out from appearing barely weeks after saying she "looks forward" and "can't wait" to testify.

In an 8-page letter, her attorney says he needs "a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant," The Washington Post reports.

The Committee has been interested in speaking with her since at least last summer but had declined to invite or subpoena Thomas, the spouse of a sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice. After evidence of email correspondence between her and the infamous "coup memo" author John Eastman, the Committee said they would like to talk with her. She quickly told the right-wing Daily Caller she "can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them."

Virginia Thomas, who goes by "Ginni," is a longtime and powerful name in Washington who actively, according to reports, pushed dozens of state and federal officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Her attorney says he sees no reason for her to speak with the Committee.

“Mrs. Thomas has expressed a willingness to try to come before the Committee as a means of clearing her name,” Thomas' attorney Mark Paoletta wrote in a letter, HuffPost adds. “But, based on my understanding of the facts … I do not believe there is currently a sufficient basis to speak with Mrs. Thomas.”

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a law professor and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, is calling for Thomas to be subpoenaed.

"Thomas said she'd testify during the uproar," Vance said via Twitter. "Now, she's hoping to duck under the radar with so much other news. She should be subpoenaed like any other witness & if she fails to appear, treated like Bannon and Navarro, as she has no privilege to avoid testimony."

Attorney, MSNBC anchor, and legal analyst Katie Phang tweeted, "SUBPOENA her. Now."

Seth Abramson, an attorney and author said: "Only by issuing a subpoena to Ginni Thomas *now* does Congress have a chance of being able to work through her inevitable legal challenges and refer her to DOJ for a Criminal Contempt indictment *before* a possible handover of Congress to the insurrectionists in early 2023."

Miranda Yaver, PhD, a political science professor who teaches courses on law at Wheaton also tweeted, "Subpoena Ginni Thomas."