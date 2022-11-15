Legal pot raises questions about the future of workplace drug policies in Missouri
After Missouri voters decided to allow recreational cannabis in the state, employers were left wondering they need— or want— to know about their employees' after-hours cannabis use. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

ST. LOUIS — While marijuana legalization proponents celebrated victory in their fight for recreational cannabis, Missouri business owners were phoning their lawyers. Area manufacturers, schools, financial institutions and health care providers riddled lawyers with inquiries last week, in the wake of the passage of Amendment 3. Employers were left to ponder: What do they need — or want — to know about their employees' after-hours cannabis use? "We had an immediate influx of questions," said Jeremy Brenner, a partner at Armstrong Teasdale in Clayton who focuses on employment law. The full legali...