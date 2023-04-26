Legislation DeSantis wanted to make it easier to sue for defamation appears to be dead
An aerial photo of the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida. - Felix Mizioznikov/Dreamstime/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ goal of passing legislation that would rewrite federal defamation law and make it easier to sue critics appears dead for the legislative session, but the author of the bill said he will be back to try it again next year. “There’s just not enough time, and I have too much stuff on my plate,’’ said Rep. Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, the House sponsor of HB 991 as lawmakers approach the final week of the annual 60-day that ends May 5. The companion measure, SB 1220, is also dead, he said, as time ran out before the bills could be heard in their final committees...