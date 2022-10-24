LGBT+ Center Orlando cancels drag queen story hour after Nazi threats, director says

Rich Kuntz, also known as Gidget, reads to children during Drag Queen Story Hour on March 21, 2019. - Sarah Espedido/Orlando Sentinel/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — The LGBT+ Center Orlando canceled Monday a weekend drag queen story hour for children after receiving online threats from Nazis and other extremist groups, according to the organization’s executive director. Seventy-five children and their parents bought tickets to the “Drag Queen Story Hour” event with Bridgette Galore Oct. 29 at the Center off Mills Avenue, said George Wallace, the center’s executive director. “It was sold out,” Wallace said. “But again, safety is first in mind. We don’t want to put anyone in harm’s way, especially kids. ... They don’t need to be subjected to...