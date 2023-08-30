Maryland man pleads guilty after threatening to 'slaughter' LGBTQ people: report

A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to a hate crime for threatening to "slaughter" LGBTQ people after the shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, reported WUSA9 on Wednesday.

"According to a plea agreement filed in the District of Maryland Wednesday, Adam Michael Nettina, 34, of West Friendship, pleaded guilty to one felony count of transmitting threats by interstate communication," reported Jordan Fischer. "Nettina also agreed he chose his victims 'because of actual or perceived gender, sexual orientation or gender identity' and that a sentencing enhancement for hate crime motivation should apply."

Per the report, Nettina was originally arrested earlier this year after he left a threatening voicemail message for the Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy groups.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“You guys going to shoot up our schools now? Is that how it’s going to be? You just gonna kill little kids?” Nettina allegedly said in the message. “Let me tell you something, we’re waiting, we’re waiting. And if you want a war, we’ll have a war. And we’ll f**king slaughter you back. We’ll cut your throats. We’ll put a bullet in your head. We’re not going to give a f**k."

"You started this bullsh*t. You’re going to kill us? We’re going to kill you ten times more in full,” the voicemail reportedly continued.

The shooter in the Nashville massacre has been described by authorities as identifying as transgender. There is no indication the shooter was motivated by gender identity or any sort of LGBTQ political issue; however, that has not stopped some right-wingers from pushing conspiracy theories about the shooting, some of which tie into the recent white supremacist shooting at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida.