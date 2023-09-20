Life without parole? Bill that could free some aging California killers fails to advance for now
Dave Cortese, a San Jose Democrat, works in the Senate chamber at the state Capitol on Sept. 14, 2023, the final day of the legislative session. - Xavier Mascarenas/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A bill that could have freed some of California’s aging killers serving life in prison without parole failed to advance this year, after running into opposition from victim advocates and law enforcement officials. State Sen. Dave Cortese, a San Jose Democrat, said he’ll reintroduce, SB 94, for consideration in next year’s session as a two-year bill after it failed to move off the Assembly floor before the end of the legislative session last Thursday. “We need to be constantly vigilant about improving our justice system, making sure that public safety is paramount, but at the...