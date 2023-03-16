Lindsey Graham admits under oath that Trump’s outlandish election conspiracies were farfetched
Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) testified under oath and admitted how farfetched former President Donald Trump's voter fraud claims really were.

In fact, the Republican lawmaker likened Trump's outlandish conspiracy theories to aliens coming down and stealing the former president's ballots.

During a recent interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, multiple jurors spoke out under the condition of anonymity as they weighed in with details about Graham's testimony.

"[Graham] said that during that time, if somebody had told Trump that aliens came down and stole Trump ballots, that Trump would've believed it," one juror told the news outlet.

Another juror also expressed concern about how they did not appear to be taken seriously as a collective group of jurors.

"I just felt like we, as a group, were portrayed as not serious," one of the jurors also said. "That really bothered me because that's not how I felt. I took it very seriously. I showed up, did what I was supposed to do, did not do what I was asked not to do, you know?"

One juror even offered a more blatant reaction to the case saying, "I can honestly give a damn of whoever goes to jail, you know, like personally. I care more about there being more respect in the system for the work that people do to make sure elections are free and fair."

Another juror also said, "I tell my wife if every person in America knew every single word of information we knew, this country would not be divided as it is right now."

In addition to the jurors' remarks, legal experts have also weighed in on the case. Speaking to Newsweek, Anthony Michael Kreis, a Georgia State University assistant law professor, insisted that the grand jury exhibited introspect "as evidenced by the breadth of matters they looked into and the extraordinary number of witnesses they interviewed."

"It would be very wrong to pretend otherwise because of either the scant information released from the jury's report or because of impressions folks came away with after the jury foreperson hit the media circuit," Kreis said. "Time will tell what happens, but sleeping on the Fulton County investigation is a mistake."

