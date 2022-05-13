Lindsey Graham grilled on Fox News about leaked audio praising Biden

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is at the center of controversy for his recent Fox News interview.
At the time, he was asked to offer an explanation for the leaked audio that was released to raise awareness about the new book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” which was co-written by New York Times' reporters, Jonathan Martin, and Alexander Burns.
Instead of standing by his words, where he praised President Joe Biden, he pivoted to criticizing him. Then, he moved on to sucking up to former President Donald Trump. The interview stemmed from the audio being featured on CNN on Tuesday, May 10. In the clip, the Republican lawmaker spoke with Martin amid the Capitol riots. At the time, he said, "the country would eventually move on from the incident and realize 'we’re better than this.'”
In the recording, he also admitted that he believed Biden would likely be the best presidential candidate to move the country in the right direction. “Yeah, totally, he’ll be maybe the best person to have, right? I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?” he said.
Graham was confronted about those remarks. During his Thursday appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime,”
“Joe Biden. The best person to have? Do you really believe that?” Watters asked him.
Graham said, “I was wrong.”
“I’ve known Joe for 30 years,” he said. “He’s a nice guy, but he’s been a disaster as president.”
He added:
After that, Graham echoed a common political theme among Republican voters: praising Trump. “They didn’t do this on Trump’s watch because they were afraid of him,” he said. “Nobody fears Joe Biden abroad, and at home his policies are failing.”
Watters refrained from pushing the issue but did criticize the South Carolina lawmaker for “speaking to New York Times reporters.”
“If I was a senator, I’d never do it,” Watters said.
Graham conceded that was "very good advice."