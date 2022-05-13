Lindsey Graham grilled on Fox News about leaked audio praising Biden

The American Rescue Plan provided eviction relief, funding for states and cities to allocate to landlords and renters — help them keep a roof over the heads — 5 million households.

Remember those long lines you’d see on the television and people lining up in all kinds of vehicles just to get a box of food in their trunk? How quickly we forget people were hurting.

And what did the MAGA crowd want to do? Forget it. Forget it.

God, this is the United States of America. The idea that people would have to wait in line an hour or hour and a half to get a box of food in their trunk — it’s just unbelievable.

Watch Biden's full address below:

President Biden Addresses the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 40th Annual Conference www.youtube.com

Biden's concern for the well-being of his citizenry threw Junior into a tizzy. The eldest son and lesser namesake of former President Donald Trump proceeded to blame Biden for shortages of staples like baby formula.

It was Junior's father, however, who in 2019 signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement – which replaced the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement enacted in 1998 by then-President Bill Clinton – that restricted baby formula's import from our Northern neighbor. Product recalls by the Food and Drug Administration have also led to sparse grocery story shelves.

But in Junior's universe, all consumer woes are the president's fault and only he has the power to fix them (unless his dad is in office, in which case whatever goes wrong is because of the Democrats).

In his three-minute rant, Junior suggested that Biden has no idea that he is "actually" the commander in chief and that he needs to be reminded of that fact.

After showing a clip of Biden's quote mentioned above, Junior wondered by Biden needs to "yell about things" (a very rich accusation coming from Junior, who regularly rage-posts), given that he is "supposedly" the leader of the free world.

Junior falsely associated the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine with the scarcity of baby formula.

"Joe Biden will be outraged when he finds out. He will probably be more outraged when he finds out that he's the president of the United States. I'm not sure he knows these things," Junior said.

Next, Junior declared that the cancelation of oil and gas exploration in Alaska is fueling inflation, which it is not, before circling back to disparaging the president's mental faculties and predicting that the United States will run out of food.

"Um, ya think he knows he's in charge? Does he have any idea? Um, I wonder how long it's gonna take to find any kind of food in Joe Biden's America," Junior rambled, "because it feels like we're getting there really quickly, guys"

The Trumps are not suffering from hunger or a lack of money, and the lavish parties that are periodically thrown at the family's numerous estates appear to be smashing successes.

Junior then failed to comprehend why Biden is so popular and urged his fans to vote for Republicans in the midterms so that all of America's problems can be solved.

"What a joke. Total clown show," Junior groaned, adding that Biden "didn't do anything" as a Senator, that "nothing has changed" since he took office, and that the federal government is wasting resources by sending money to "the Ukraine."

Watch below: