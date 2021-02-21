Lion attacks keeper in German zoo
Lion attacks keeper in German zoo - A general view of the entrance to the Osnabrueck Zoo. A zookeeper was attacked by a lion at the zoo, the police said on Sunday. - Friso Gentsch/dpa

A zookeeper was attacked by a lion at a zoo in the city of Osnabrueck in north-western Germany, police said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to a police statement. However, a spokesman explained that the injuries were not serious.

The zookeeper had been working in the enclosure at the time of the attack, which was described by police as an unfortunate accident in the workplace. There will be no investigation into the incident.

The zoo could not be reached for comment.