Lithuania says Belarus will keep testing West, urges NATO rethink

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Sunday that the NATO military alliance needs to change its stance towards Belarus, whose military, he said, was becoming more integrated with Russian armed forces.

Nauseda also told a news conference after meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Belarus would keep testing the unity of the west.

"We can have no doubts that Lukashenko's regime and the powers that support it will continue to test the western world's unity and their ability to react and repel the hybrid attacks," Nauseda said.

