Lithuanian parliament calls for Olympic ban on Russia, Belarus

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania's parliament on Friday called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other sports bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition until war in Ukraine has ended, war criminals are prosecuted and reparations paid. Parliament in its motion said it was certain any victories by Russian or Belarusian athletes at the Olympics and elsewhere would be exploited for propaganda purposes by the governments in Moscow and Minsk. Ukraine has spearheaded a call to ban athletes from Russia and its close ally Belarus from the Paris 2024 Games after the IOC ...
Republicans frustrated with Oversight chair Comer for sticking his nose in their business: report
March 10, 2023
House Oversight Chair James Comer's zeal to open multiple investigations into President Joe Biden and members of his administration is starting to rankle his GOP colleagues who want the Kentucky Republican to slow down and stay out of their work.
According to a report from Punchbowl, there is a belief among Republicans that Comer is spreading himself too thin by chasing after multiple investigations that normally don't fall under his committee's purview.
As Punchbowl is reporting, "In a little more than two months as chair, Comer has launched a barrage of probes into everything from the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan to Ukraine aid to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio," and that has some other House committee chairman unhappy that he is stepping on their toes.
One of those avenues of investigations is into Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan which resulted in a letter from Comer demanding information and that letter caught House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-TX) flatfooted.
“I was a little surprised by the letter,” he admitted before brushing it off with, “But we’ve talked since then. We’re working it out.”
According to the report, "Comer’s letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg last month requesting information on the Ohio train derailment raised eyebrows in GOP circles as well. Some Republicans thought the probe is overreaching on an issue better served by either the Energy and Commerce or Transportation and Infrastructure panels."
One aide for a House member was critical of Comer thrusting himself into everything.
“There’s a big difference between oversight where you have expertise and oversight to churn out press releases,” they explained. “Everyone thought he’d learn from prior chairmen and work in a more coordinated way. It’s been quite the opposite.”
The report adds that House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) tried to tamp down complaints about Comer's intrusiveness, telling Punchbowl: "We’re gonna do stuff in our committee. He’s going to do stuff on his committee, and if there’s overlap, and he’s doing stuff that we’re doing too … the most important thing is that the American people get the facts, we propose legislation and we address things in the appropriations process.”
Former President Donald Trump faces possible prosecution in at least four cases, and a legal expert assessed the peril he faces in those investigations.
New York prosecutors have indicated the former president will likely faces criminal charges for allegedly paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels, and MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade told "Morning Joe" that's not the only investigation that could end in prosecution.
"I see four criminal cases that are lurking out there," McQuade said. "This is probably the least significant of them, but any felony is a serious charge, so I don't want to diminish it in any way. I think the likely prison sentence for this is relatively small but not insignificant because not only was it a falsification of a business record, it was done to achieve the presidency in 2016. Imagine if those facts came out shortly before the election in 2016. It would have amplified some of the things we heard in the 'Access Hollywood' tape, in his reputation about women, so I think it could have been a very damaging revelation if it had come out at that time, including with his base. That includes the religious right, information about an affair."
"The other three cases that are in the constellation, interfering with the election in Georgia with Fani Willis, very serious case because it undermines democracy, which I think is a more serious crime," McQuade continued. "Same with the federal case that is being investigated about theJan. 6 attack, and the Mar-a-Lago documents, you know, so blatantly and brazenly abusing the public trust that comes with safeguarding our nation's secrets. All four of these cases are serious, but I would rank it slightly behind those other three."
The most serious jeopardy that Trump faces would likely be the Department of Justice investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, which special counsel Jack Smith has been overseeing since Trump launched a re-election campaign.
"At the end of the day, the one that could be the most serious is the special counsel's investigation federally into Jan. 6," McQuade said. "It's likely to encompass more than Georgia. It'll include what Fani Willis is doing in Georgia. I rank it first only because she's said her charging decision there is imminent. We know from that grand jury and the grand jury foreperson who said so publicly, that they've recommended there be more than a dozen indictments. I include the likelihood of indictment there that puts it higher. I think if, ultimately, the special counsel Jack Smith were to charge Donald Trump relating to his activity for Jan. 6, that encompasses seven other states where he attempted to overturn the election results, the attack on the Capitol. that's the looming giant out there."
Regardless of what happens next, co-host Willie Geist said the situation appears grim for the twice-impeached ex-president.
"Probably not a good sign when legal experts have power rankings for the legal cases against you," Geist said. "Here we are in the case of Donald Trump."
West Virginia Republicans vote to keep child marriage legal
March 10, 2023
Republicans in the West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee voted 9-8 to kill a law that would've ended child marriage in the state.
Right now the state, and six others, have no minimum age requirement for marriage. The law allows children as young as age 16 to be married off to adults, as long as the children have their parents' permission. (Anyone younger than 16 requires a judge's waiver to marry.) However, West Virginia has the highest rate of child marriage in the nation, according to a 2014 Pew Research Center report.
A proposed bill, introduced by Democratic state Delegate Kayla Young, would've raised West Virginia's minimum age for marriage to 18 and above — only 4 other U.S. states.
After her bill's defeat, Young wrote, "I want to make it very clear that no one spoke against the bill. They just made the clearly pre-determined motions and killed the bill. No one admitted why they think children as young as infants should be legally allowed to be married off."
Republican Sen. Mike Stuart defended not raising the minimum marrying age by noting that his own mother had married at age 16. “Six months later, I came along. I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Stuart said, not mentioning the effects the marriage or pregnancy had on his mother's mental state or well-being.
Republican Del. Jim Butler, who voted against the bill, told Newsweek, "West Virginia is a socially conservative and traditional state, in my observation. Many middle age and elderly people that I know were married when younger than 18 and are still married many years later."
The Associated Press noted that 86% of underage children who get married are girls, meaning that West Virginia's laws primarily allow adult men to marry girls who have barely entered high school and aren't old enough to vote.
Right now, seven states have no minimum age requirement for marriage, according to Unchained at Last, an organization that opposes child marriage. These states include California, Washington, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.
Kansas allows children to marry at the age of 15. All other U.S. states set the ages for marriage at 16 and above.
