Liz Cheney presidential campaign 'could single-handedly swing the election' to Donald Trump, poll finds
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)

Coming off her loss for reelection, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has vowed to do “whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.”

That, apparently, includes running for president in 2024. During an appearance on NBC News last week, Cheney admitted it was something she was thinking about.

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, however, suggests a Cheney presidential run could have the opposite effect she is trying to achieve. If Cheney opts to run for president, her run could be more threatening for President Joe Biden than it would be for former President Donald Trump.

“The problem for Biden is that nearly all of Cheney’s votes come at his expense — and there are enough of them, in theory, to put Trump over the top," Yahoo News reports. "If Cheney were to run for president as an independent in 2024, she could actually do the opposite. She could single-handedly swing the election to Trump."

The survey is based on results from 1,563 U.S. adults following Cheney's loss to a Trump-backed Republican candidate in Wyoming's primary election. The poll included a three-way hypothetical scenario between Cheney, Biden, and Trump, with Cheney running as an independent candidate.

"In a three-way race with Cheney on the ballot as an independent, Trump would suddenly vault to an 8-point lead over Biden, 40% to 32%," the report suggested. "In that scenario, Cheney trails with just 11% of the vote."

The survey noted that Democrats are surprisingly supportive of a Cheney presidential bid. This comes despite the fact that Cheney voted in alignment with former President Trump almost 93 percent of her Congressional career. Both opposed a $1.5 trillion infrastructure package, restoring parts of the Voting Rights Act, Affordable Care Act expansion, and allowing the federal government to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.

Cheney is also a self-proclaimed staunch pro-lifer. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June of 2022, she tweeted, “I have always been strongly pro-life. Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court returns power to the states and the people of the states to address the issue of abortion under state law.”

Immediately following her primary loss, Cheney launched a leadership political action committee titled The Great Task. The move will allow Cheney to continue raising money and potentially distribute it to like-minded candidates, while she hashes out a longer-term political strategy.

