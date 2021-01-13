Republicans seek to oust Liz Cheney for supporting Trump’s impeachment: report

Republicans are seeking to oust the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference for backing the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred place in our Republic," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said in a statement released Tuesday night. "The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president."

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney declared.

In response, Republicans are circulated a resolution calling for a special conference to oust Cheney.

The resolution says "Congresswoman Cheney's condemnation of President Trump and her support for President Trump's impeachment have been used multiple times by Democrats as justification for a truncated impeachment process that denies the president due process" and that her "personal position on issues does not reflect that of a majority of the Republican Conference and has brought the Conference into disrepute and discord."

The resolution seeks a vote to call upon Cheney to "immediately resign her position as chair of the Republican Conference."