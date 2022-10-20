Liz Truss' government in meltdown as top minister quits and Tory MPs squabble in parliament
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. ©Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP

Britain's interior minister quit on Wednesday with a broadside at Liz Truss before her lawmakers openly quarrelled in parliament, underscoring the erosion of the prime minister's authority after just weeks in the job. The departure of Home Secretary Suella Braverman — she cited a "technical" breach of government rules — means Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week, both replaced by politicians who had not backed her for the leadership. Hours after the resignation, lawmakers openly rowed and jostled amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence...