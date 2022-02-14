Lockheed Martin terminates $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Reuters) - U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp said on Sunday it terminated its plan to acquire rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for $4.4 billion. The move comes after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, last month, voted unanimously to sue to block the deal over antitrust concerns. The merger, which was announced in late 2020, drew critisism as it would give Lockheed a dominant position over solid fuel rocket motors -- a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Kim Coghill)
Conservative ridiculed for being triggered by scantily clad Super Bowl halftime show: 'Get off my lawn!'
February 13, 2022
Turning Points USA president Charlie Kirk was ridiculed online Sunday after expressing his displeasure with the Super Bowl halftime show.
Among the things that unfolded was rapper Eminem refusing to abide by the NFL's demand that he not kneel in acknowledgment of the civil disobedience protest started by former NFL player Colin Kaepernick.
But for Kirk, it was the display of scantily clad women that appeared to trigger the far-right activist.
"The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television," he ranted.
It prompted many to alleged his tweet was indicative of prudish pearl-clutching more characteristic of Victorian society than a contemporary era he purports to represent at his youth-focused organization.
My favorite part about the Superbowl this year is Charlie Kirk getting sexually frustrated at the halftime show.— \ud83d\udc80DeathMetalViking\ud83d\udc80 (@\ud83d\udc80DeathMetalViking\ud83d\udc80) 1644803784
Charlie Kirk\u2019s frustration with Eminem is so strange. He generally loves white people wearing hoods.— Santiago Mayer (@Santiago Mayer) 1644806049
Pink swastika discovered painted on window shade in a secure part of the US embassy in Bulgaria
February 13, 2022
Questions about antisemitism in the State Department are being raised after a swastika was discovered painted on the window shade of the Bulgarian embassy.
Axios reported Sunday that the embassy in Sofia sent a diplomatic cable describing what was found on Jan. 28, the day after Holocaust Remembrance Day.
"The latest swastika was found in a secure part of the embassy, indicating whoever drew it had access inside an American diplomatic outpost, according to sources with knowledge of the cable," said Axios.
This also isn't the first time a swastika has appeared in the embassy. One was found inside the State Department, carved into an elevator door last July.
"The department takes this matter extremely seriously," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price. "We unequivocally condemn any instances of hate or bias in the workplace, which this appears to be."
"This is a repugnant symbol that stands for everything we as a department are standing against," he continued. "We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the State Department, including our posts overseas, remain a welcoming, inclusive and bias-free workplace."
Eminem takes a knee at the Super Bowl — even though the NFL told him not to
February 13, 2022
Rapper Eminem was told not to take a knee in honor of the treatment of one-time player Colin Kaepernick who started the kneeling protest as a form of civil disobedience against police brutality.
A report from Puck explained that artists are often given whatever creative license they want as long as it doesn't violate television sensors, obviously. That was blocked this year for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles when Eminem asked if he could kneel.
Dr. Dre also complained about the NFL's censorship. In his case, the NFL "flagged something that Snoop Dogg was set to wear as possibly appearing gang-related." they also didn't like the lyrics of his song "Still D.R.E," which says "still not loving police." He said he felt "disgustingly censored."
They said that they didn't want the 2022 game to become a "divisive culture war moment." For that, they probably could have hired someone less famous.
Eminem taking a knee for Kaepernick?pic.twitter.com/T4p3vOHBUC— The Recount (@The Recount) 1644802036
