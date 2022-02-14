Lockheed Martin terminates $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

But for Kirk, it was the display of scantily clad women that appeared to trigger the far-right activist.

"The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television," he ranted.

It prompted many to alleged his tweet was indicative of prudish pearl-clutching more characteristic of Victorian society than a contemporary era he purports to represent at his youth-focused organization.

You can see the comments below: