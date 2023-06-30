London's Tate Modern museum to stage Yoko Ono solo show in February
London's landmark Tate Modern museum is set to stage a solo exhibition in February spotlighting six decades of art by Yoko Ono. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/dpa

Yoko Ono is to have a solo exhibition in one of Britain's best-known galleries focusing on her art, music and activism. The Japanese musician – who was married to the late John Lennon – has worked on environmental campaigns, as well as being a conceptual and performance artist. The exhibition, beginning in February 2024 at the London-based gallery Tate Modern, will span 90-year-old Ono’s more than six decades of work. It will also showcase her activist projects, including Peace Is Power – which features empowered wall statements – and her ongoing tree-planting work Wish Tree. The Ono exhibitio...