'Look at me!' Anti-masker repeatedly yells at school board president – then screams about 'Nuremberg trials'

An anti-mask extremist targeting Torrance, California Unified School District school board president Betty Lieu, who just happens to be married to sitting Democratic U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu, repeatedly screamed "look at me!" as she spoke against masks at Tuesday's meeting.

"Mrs. Lieu, I would like you to please look at me. You've been looking at your computer. Mrs. Lieu. Look at me! Mrs. Lieu look at me!" the speaker, introduced in the original video as Erin DiMaggio, repeatedly screamed, in video posted to social media (below). "Do you feel that? What you have demonstrated is that mentality of power over instead of power with. What you are demonstrating is that you do not care about us, what you, you are still not looking at me Mrs. Lieu. Mrs. Lieu. Thank you. I see you. Our eyes are the seat of our soul, our breath is from the spirit, and what you are doing is you are all damaging and destroying our children's spiritual, emotional, physical well being. Mrs. Lieu, you again, are not looking at me."

The speaker went on to claim, "we know that this COVID is worth $6 trillion. That is what the federal government has spent, and we know that they have declared a war on COVID, and that they are using our children as collateral damage in this war. We know that this is about pharmaceutical sales. We know that what they're doing is they're using our children for profit, for a virus that is insignificant to them."

She went on to lie that "COVID-19 is less severe than the flu. You can look all of these numbers up, they are available on the CDC, this is the point where I would be censored on Facebook and I would be censored on Next Door, but it is criminal, what you are doing by keeping our children in masks, and teaching them to live in fear of one another for the breath, the breath that is given to us by God, all world religions, recognize the breath as the spirit."

As she was warned her time was up she continued, saying "we know from history that those who blindly follow the rules. During the Nuremberg Trials. They were shot, they were killed."