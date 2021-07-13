Looting, violence grips South Africa after Zuma court hearing

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Rioters looted shops and threw stones at police on Tuesday as days of violent protests triggered by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma spread across South Africa.
The military prepared to send in 2,500 troops as outnumbered police seemed helpless to prevent attacks on businesses in Zuma's home province KwaZulu-Natal and in Gauteng province, where the country's biggest city, Johannesburg, is located.
At least 30 people have been killed in the unrest that broke out last week when Zuma handed himself over to authorities.
Zuma, 79, was sentenced last month for defying a constitutional court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.
Vowing to go green this year and shed its consumerist image, the Cannes Film Festival has included a roster of pics on environmental topics and even trimmed its famous red carpet – though there was still enough crimson rug to host the A-list cast from Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" on Monday night.
For hardcore film buffs, Cannes is first and foremost a trial of endurance, sitting – and often dozing – through three, four, five movies a day (and then sometimes writing about them). It's a frantic race between screenings, past successive badge scanners, vaccine-pass scanners, metal detectors and meticulous bag searches.
This year, critics are drugged out to the eyeballs with the big screen, such is the abundance of films on offer. After last year's Covid-19 washout, festival organisers have stacked the 11-day film bonanza with enough material to ride out the next pandemic, packing 24 movies into the main competition and more than five times the number in its many sidebars – perhaps to make up for the dearth of parties.
The deluge of films can result in somewhat awkward tonal and topical shifts – like starting at 8am on Monday with Sergei Loznitsa's haunting "Babi Yar. Context", about one of the biggest single massacres of the Holocaust, and closing the day on a deck chair for the beach screening of "Fast & Furious 9" at Cannes' Cinéma de la Plage.
In between, two of this year's hottest tickets gave the Palme d'Or race a jolt. Russian iconoclast Kirill Serebrenikov premiered his "Petrov's Flu", a surreal nighttime trek through a post-Soviet urban landscape (though the authorities in Moscow once again barred him from attending). And Wes Anderson delivered his long-awaited ode to print, "The French Dispatch", starring Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Adrian Brody, Willem Dafoe and just about every other actor you'd expect to see in a Wes Anderson movie.
With its star-studded cast, the latter film was an instant highlight of the festival for the all-important red-carpet photographers, though France's Léa Seydoux – proclaimed the "queen" of Cannes this year with a whopping four films in the festival – was a no-show after contracting Covid-19.
'We need a planet'
Monday night also saw the screening of two films from a brand-new segment on climate change, part of Cannes' efforts to place the environmental emergency at the heart of its concerns in the wake of pandemic. Among them was Rahul Jain's "Invisible Demons", a haunting portrayal of the catastrophic pollution that is blighting the director's native New Delhi.
Speaking to FRANCE 24 ahead of the film's premiere, Jain said it was high time major film festivals tackled such issues head-on.
"For all the stories, all the wars and all the peace treaties, and all the romance and all the sport sagas, we need a planet," he said. "So I'm very glad that this is finally happening. Everybody and anybody in a position of power and cultural proliferation should take heed."
Other pics gracing the new section include "I Am So Sorry" by China's Zhao Liang, about the dangers of nuclear energy, and "Above Water" by Senegal-born French actress Aïssa Maïga, which looks at the impact of global warming on Niger.
"Cinema has an impact on our imagination, on our social links and even sometimes on politics," Maïga told FRANCE 24 earlier on in the festival. "And regarding climate change, I think it's an amazing way to connect with the audience on a global scale, and it's an amazing way to give a voice to the voiceless."
Greening the red carpet
Alongside the new program, Cannes organizers have announced an environmental action plan to reduce waste and decrease the event's carbon footprint.
Going green involves a delicate balancing act for a festival that is wary of throwing a wet blanket on celebrations. Cannes knows that it is as much about the glam as the films. It is heavily reliant on film stars flying in from across the globe and on festivities that tend to generate mountains of trash.
A few years ago, a viral video posted by a local diver revealed a slew of detritus lining the sea bed just a few hundred meters from Cannes' sandy beaches. As one reporter pointed out upon close inspection, the junk included press kits for the festival's forgettable 2014 opener "Grace of Monaco".
As the glitziest stop on the film world's endless circus of festivals and parties, the Cannes Film Festival has long been an ecological hazard. It has also fallen behind other gatherings, such as the Berlinale, which recently adopted red carpets made of recycled fish nets.
To make amends, Cannes has this year halved the volume of its famed red carpet and made it from recycled materials rather than the usual PVC. It has also banned plastic bottles, deployed a fleet of electric cars, and instituted a €20 contribution from each attendee to offset some of their carbon footprint.
'Motivated by hope'
Similar steps need to be taken throughout the film industry, French writer and filmmaker Flore Vasseur told reporters during a press conference in the Palais des Festivals on Sunday, which brought together documentary makers and environmental activists.
"This industry does not have an extraordinary track record on this issue," Vasseur said. "We're all on a learning curve, we're all looking for solutions."
Produced by Marion Cotillard, Vasseur's documentary "Bigger than Us" follows Indonesian teenage activist Melati Wijsen as she travels the world to meet other youths who are driving the fight for climate and social justice. Vasseur said the young activists had pressured her crew to take steps such as cutting out plastic on set.
Speaking to FRANCE 24 last week, Wijsen urged youths around the world "not to underestimate" their ability to mobilize and bring about meaningful change.
"If you want to start taking action, do your homework, do your research: what is local to you, what is happening, what is not happening, and understand where you can play a strong role," she said. "Remember that we are in it together, and that (...) together we can create change."
Teen activists are also at the heart of Cyril Dion's "Animal", which stars 18-year-old Briton Bella Lack alongside the veteran animal conservationist Jane Goodall.
"People believe that all young people are terrified and motivated by fear (...). I've actually been motivated by hope and by imagination," Lack told the news conference on Sunday. "That's what the cinema industry and Cannes can act as – as a vehicle to catalyze the imagination of adults."
As Texas state Democratic lawmakers on Monday undertook a daring effort to deny their Republican colleagues the quorum needed to ram through a sweeping voter suppression package, progressive advocates and observers implored congressional Democrats to act boldly to protect U.S. democracy from the GOP onslaught.
Upping the ante in both the legislative fight at home and the national debate over voting rights, most House Democrats boarded two planes out of Austin headed for the U.S. capital without a set return date. At least 51 of the 67 Democratic representatives—the number needed to break quorum—were in the process of leaving Monday afternoon, most arriving at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday to board chartered flights that departed around 3:10 pm.
As the Tribune notes, "ultimately, Democrats lack the votes to keep the Republican-controlled Legislature from passing new voting restrictions, along with the other conservative priorities on Gov. Greg Abbott's 11-item agenda for the special session," which is set to reconvene Tuesday.
"We need Congress to act now to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect Texans—and all Americans—from the Trump Republicans' nationwide war on democracy." —Texas state House Democrats
A pair of GOP bills supported by the Republican governor would ban drive-thru and 24-hour voting, restrict mail-in voting, increase penalties for voting mistakes, and further empower partisan poll watchers. This, in a state where high-profile arrests and imprisonment of Black people for what they say were honest voting mistakes were already drawing condemnation from across the nation.
"Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led Legislature force through dangerous legislation that would trample on Texans' freedom to vote," a statement from state House Democratic leaders said.
"We are now taking the fight to our nation's Capitol," it continued. "We are living on borrowed time in Texas. We need Congress to act now to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect Texans—and all Americans—from the Trump Republicans' nationwide war on democracy."
U.S. Senate Republicans blocked debate on the For the People Act, a popular pro-democracy bill, last month—bolstering demands that Democrats end the filibuster.
Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement that:
Today, by breaking quorum to block Abbott's attacks on voters, Texas Democrats are making history. After Abbott dragged lawmakers back to the [state] Capitol for his suppression session, Democrats are fighting back with everything we've got. We will not stand by and watch Republicans slash our right to vote, silence the voices of Texans of color, and destroy our democracy—all to preserve their own power. Our lawmakers have refused to be complicit in Republicans' destructive attacks—and they're doing what Texans need them to do: Hold the line so that not one more anti-voter law can be passed in Texas. There's no democracy without the right to vote. Once again, Democrats are standing strong and united to defend the right of every eligible Texas voter to make their voice heard.
"Republicans are attacking our voting rights for one reason: They know their days in power are numbered, so they're trying to cling to power the only way they can—by stopping us from voting," asserted Hinojosa. "Texas Democrats have stood strong in the face of these attacks all year, and we will not let up. We will keep holding the line for our democracy and the voice of every single Texan."
State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D-116), who organized the effort to leave Texas, told the New York Times that "we have to decide if we are going to stand for democracy. We want the nation to join us and we want the U.S. Senate to hear us and act."
Numerous left-leaning activists and observers echoed Martinez Fischer's call to action directed at Democrats in the U.S. Congress.
"Voters cannot afford to wait any longer for Congress to take action," Common Cause Texas executive director Anthony Gutierrez said in a statement. "If we believe in free and fair elections, then we have to fight for them. Texas Democrats have led by example, doing whatever it takes to preserve our democracy. Now it's time for Congress to do the same."
Morris Pearl, former managing director at the asset management firm BlackRock, Inc., and chair of the Patriotic Millionaires, said in a statement that "this evening, Texas Democrats are setting a bold example for lawmakers in the dozens of other states where voting rights are under attack and in the U.S. Capitol, where legislation to protect voting rights has yet again stalled."
"In Austin and all across the country, our democracy is being systematically and strategically undermined, and it's time for lawmakers to treat this assault on our democracy as the emergency it is," Pearl added. "Democrats in the U.S. Senate could learn a lot from these Texas Democrats—sometimes you have to pull out all the stops to protect democracy."