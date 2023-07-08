Lord’s Prayer is ‘problematic’ due to ‘oppressively patriarchal’ reference, says Church of England leader

Protestors/ Church of England (Twitter)
The language in the Lord’s Prayer might be “problematic” for some people, the archbishop of York said Friday during his address to a meeting of the Church of England’s ruling body. The Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, the archbishop of York, was specifically referring to the words “Our Father,” which opens the prayer that Jesus taught when his disciples asked him how they should pray. “I know the word ‘father’ is problematic for those whose experience of earthly fathers has been destructive and abusive, and for all of us who have labored rather too much from an oppressively patriarchal grip on life...