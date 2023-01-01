Lori Lightfoot came out of nowhere to win the 2019 Chicago mayor’s race. Can a lesser-known challenger do the same this time?
Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — At this time in Chicago’s 2019 election cycle, nobody gave Lori Lightfoot a chance to win her long-shot bid for mayor. Her name recognition couldn’t compare with Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, or with Bill Daley, the son and brother of former mayors, or with Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza. Unlike business owner Willie Wilson, who had a proven ability to attract Black votes, Lightfoot didn’t have a clear base of support. She wasn’t even able to generate the level of attention public policy consultant Amara Enyia drew when she unveiled big money donations and endors...