Louisville shooter being tested for degenerative brain disease, father says

Louisville Metro Police Department/via ZUMA Press Wire Service/TNS
Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon is being tested for the degenerative brain disease CTE following the deadly rampage Monday, his father said. Todd Sturgeon gave the update to the local TV station WLKY, which reported the news Thursday. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is known to occur in people with a “history of repetitive brain trauma,” including athletes, according to the Boston University CTE Center. Connor Sturgeon had a history of concussions and wore a helmet when he played basketball at Floyd Central High School, according to WLKY. His father was the coach of the team. Au...