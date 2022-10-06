Lower empathy partially explains why political conservatism is associated with riskier pandemic lifestyles

New research helps to explain the association between political conservatism and riskier pandemic lifestyles. According to new research published in Discover Social Science and Health, political conservatives tend to be less empathetic, hold more authoritarian beliefs, and feel less threatened by the pandemic, which in turn is associated with reduced adherence to COVID-19 health recommendations. “Although we have seen a lot of evidence showing that political conservatism is associated with lower rates of social distancing, mask usage, sanitizing, and vaccination, I wanted to better understand ...
Legal experts say Judge Cannon’s blunder proves she’s a Trump ‘lackey’
October 06, 2022
Mistakenly unsealed court documents show that a Donald Trump-appointed judge is bending over backwards to help the former president in his battle against the Department of Justice, according to a new analysis published at The Daily Beast.
An Aug. 30 letter to District Court judge Aileen Cannon was mistakenly posted on the public document Tuesday night and quickly noticed by Bloomberg reporter Zoe Tillmann, and the filing reveals the court was notified that the DOJ intended to return numerous personal records to Trump six days before the judge claimed he was suffering "real harm” by being “deprived of potentially significant personal documents."
“She seems to be cooperating quite well with the former president,” said Carl Tobias, a law school professor at the University of Richmond.
The filing shows that "medical records" Cannon feared would be leaked to the media were actually the infamous declaration by Trump's doctor that he would be the "healthiest individual ever elected," which the former president released himself in 2016, and the letter also reveals that FBI agents never saw any of the privileged material the Cannon-appointed special master was sorting through.
“She's just giving him the delay that he’s asked for,” said legal scholar Peter M. Shane, of New York University’s law school. “She has obvious sympathy for Trump’s contention that, as a former president, he deserves super-consideration.”
“This is how a judge would behave," he added, "if her motivation was simply to be helpful to Trump."
Cannon appointed former federal judge Raymond Dearie, who Trump's lawyers suggested, to sift through the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, but the judge has already moved to rein in his authority, and some experts doubt he'll stay on the job for long.
“This is a person who spent 38 years building his enormous reputation," Tobias said. "If I were a judge for 38 years… I wouldn’t want to be ordered around by someone who’s a lackey to Trump."
The former president's lawyers have tried to get cases before Cannon in the past, and they filed this lawsuit in the court where she's the only judge and avoided the South Florida magistrate judge who authorized the Mar-a-Lago search warrant and was already overseeing the matter, and Tobias said she never should have agreed to take this case in the first place.
“I just don’t think she ever had jurisdiction,” Tobias said. “She could have kicked this back to the magistrate. To the extent this case had any validity, it belonged there, rather than have this. They forum-shopped to get her. It raises all kinds of issues.”
Judge denies motion to admit Oath Keeper's 'death list' in Jan. 6 trial
October 06, 2022
United States District Judge Amit Mehta on Thursday said that he would not allow a jury to hear evidence that an Oath Keeper accused of attacking the U.S. Capitol kept a "death list" of people he wanted to kill.
According to reports earlier this week, investigators found the list at the home of Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell just days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The list was said to include at least one Georgia election official.
But Mehta ruled that the government could not introduce the evidence to the jury on Thursday.
Lawfare journalist Roger Parloff reported that the judge said that the list "has nothing to do with this conspiracy ... never any suggestion that this conspiracy involved violence over past conduct."
"Mehta believes the relevance of the note is low and risk of bias is high. Caldwell's 'Death List' will not be allowed as evidence," Law and Crime News editor Marisa Sarnoff wrote.
Attorney Renato Mariotti called it a "good ruling" by Mehta.
"But because prosecutors [indicated] that they will try to introduce the 'death list' in response to cross-examination and argument, defense counsel have to keep that in mind the rest of the way, because prosecutors can renew their motion," Mariotti advised.
Conservative pundit who entered Pelosi's office on Jan. 6 fired for allegedly groping coworker
October 06, 2022
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Elijah Schaffer, a right-wing podcaster considered a rising star at Glenn Beck's "The Blaze," has been fired over an accusation of sexual misconduct.
"On Sept. 24, The Blaze announced on Twitter that Schaffer had been 'terminated for violating company policies and standards' after an 'investigation regarding a personal matter.' Schaffer, a prominent conservative commentator who boasts more than 470,000 followers on Twitter, confirmed his firing on the site and announced plans to go independent, adding that it was 'a long time coming,'" said the report. "Schaffer’s firing surprised many in the right-wing media, where Schaffer has been seen as an up-and-comer since he rose to prominence covering riots in the aftermath of the 2020 murder of George Floyd. But the actual reason for Schaffer’s firing was not made public."
It turns out that Schaffer was fired after an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint made against him by a colleague, Sara Gonzales.
"The alleged incident took place in Dallas on Aug. 26, at the premiere of Uncle Tom II, a conservative film that Schaffer co-produced," said the report. "Gonzales and Schaffer were seated next to each other in the theater, according to a picture that Schaffer tweeted before the film. As the film played, according to a complaint made to management at The Blaze and described to The Daily Beast, an intoxicated Schaffer began to grope her breasts."
Schaffer had previously gained notoriety after he followed Capitol rioters, whom he called "revolutionaries," into the building on January 6, including into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. He was briefly investigated by federal authorities after tweeting a picture of Pelosi's inbox.
According to the report, even before this incident, Schaffer had had a rocky relationship with Beck over the latter's Mormon faith: "In May, Schaffer tweeted that members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints are 'going to hell' because 'Mormons are not Christians.' 'Assuming I’m one of the ‘many’ nice people, who the Lord has made clear to you is condemned, I just need to know if you still want a guy who is going to hell as a mentor?' Beck shot back."
