Trump endorses two new far-right fringe candidates in Arizona

Former President Donald Trump pushed two far-right candidates in Arizona on his Truth Social platform as he continues to reward election deniers with his political support.

For Secretary of State, Trump pushed his "complete and total endorsement" to state Rep. Mark Finchem, who was in Washington, DC on Jan. 6.

As Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election, his campaign paid Finchem $6,037 for "legal consulting" — despite not being an attorney.

Trump's "big lie" about the election fraud is not the first time Finchem has been suckered by a conspiracy theory.

He's also shown support for QAnon, the delusional conspiracy theory that the world is run by a Satanic cult of cannibalistic child molesters that Donald Trump would remove from power.

Finchem also spread conspiracy theories — including from a former adult actress — that MAGABomber devices mailed to critics of Trump were fake. In reality, Cesar Sayoc was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the mail bomb spree.

Trump is also pushing Dave Farnsworth against Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who publicly testified against Trump before the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

