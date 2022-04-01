BUSTED: Trump-endorsed Secretary of State candidate does not live where he is registered to vote

One of the most prominent Arizona purveyors of Trump's "big lie" of election fraud does not live where he is currently registered to vote.

"Since the 2020 election, Rep. Mark Finchem has alleged widespread voter fraud, arguing in part that too many mail-in ballots went to people not living at some Arizona addresses. If an election were held today, Finchem himself could be to blame for just such a discrepancy," Tim Steller and Nicole Ludden reported for the Arizona Daily Star.

Finchem traveled to Washington, DC to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 and the Trump campaign paid Finchem $6,037 for "legal consulting" even though he is not an attorney.

"Finchem and his wife sold their home in Oro Valley on Nov. 1, Pima County records show, but as of Thursday, he remained a registered voter there, five months later. So is the woman who bought the house from him, who registered as a voter there after the purchase. For now, they are both eligible to receive mail-in ballots there," the Star reported. "Arizona's next election is the primary scheduled for Aug. 2, and Finchem will be on the ballot as a candidate for the GOP nomination for secretary of state. If he were to win that office, he would be the state's top election official."

Donald Trump endorsed Finchem's campaign while pushing his "big lie" in September, citing his "incredibly powerful stance on the massive Voter Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam."

The newspaper reported, "Finchem has for more than a year been one of Arizona's leading supporters of the idea that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. His claims have not proven any flaws in the election, but they have made him a popular figure on the right wing, scoring him Trump's endorsement. He has until July 5 to change his voter registration for the primary election, or risk creating one of the anomalies that he has claimed mean so much."



Finchem, who has publicly identified as a member of the Oath Keepers, has also spread the QAnon conspiracy theory and in 2018 pushed a conspiracy theory from a former porn star about MAGABomber Cesar Sayoc.

"Mark was willing to say what few others had the courage to say," Trump argued when endorsing Finchem.