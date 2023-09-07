Macron says Russian flags 'cannot be' at Paris Olympic Games due to war crimes

With Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowing to remain in office and stay the course over legitimate concerns about his health, some Senate Democrats are beginning to worry his leadership position could eventually be filled by a replacement more in the thrall of Donald Trump and Trumpism.



On Wednesday McConnell, flanked by Republican colleagues, told reporters that he plans to finish his term while at the same time giving a non-answer about what has caused him to freeze up and have to be led away on multiple occasions when answering questions.



According to a report from the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, notable critics of McConnell are on the fence at the notion that he could abruptly be replaced by a person unknown, particularly if there is a possibility Donald Trump could be re-elected in 2024.

POLL: Should Trump be able to run for office.



As Brodey wrote, "...in recent years, Democrats have come to see McConnell as a bulwark against the party’s MAGA lurch, pointing to his opposition to Donald Trump’s leadership of the party, his support for robust U.S. aid to Ukraine, and his productive working relationship with President Joe Biden."



“When he says something is going to happen on his side, it’s usually right,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) explained. “And that does give you some sense of predictability, even if you’re not thrilled about the outcome all the time. Sometimes it’s nice to have a pretty good sense about what will happen, and that is a hallmark of his leadership on the Republican side.”



Jim Manley, a former adviser to the Late Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) was more to the point, stating, "I mean, we’re in a weird situation here, where you might prefer the devil you know instead of the devil you don’t."



He added, "I long ago gave up getting mad over the fact that the president keeps on saying nice things about Sen. McConnell. But you know, at least he has developed a relationship with him over the years, for better or for worse, that has allowed him to get things done.”



According to Jim Kessler of the Third Way think tank, McConnell has a rare ability to ignore Trump and still survives his and his follower's attacks.



“McConnell had an ability to suffer slings and insults in silence, and he enacted most of his vengeance very quietly,” he explained. "His ability to not care what the national media says about him was helpful when he stood up against Trump. I don’t know if the people who succeed him will feel the same way.”



You can read more here.