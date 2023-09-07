Macron says Russian flags 'cannot be' at Paris Olympic Games due to war crimes
French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Wednesday that "the Russian flag cannot be at the Paris Olympic Games... at a time when Russia is committing war crimes".

Quizzed on the possible presence of Russian athletes in Paris competing as neutrals, Macron added: "I hope that this is a decision of conscience in the Olympic world. It is not the host state which must decide what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should do."

He added to sports daily L'Equipe: "I have total confidence in Thomas Bach (the IOC president)".

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022.

Despite the ongoing war, the IOC has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and Moscow ally Belarus to compete as individual neutrals in international competitions.

Those allowed to reintegrate into world sport must satisfy certain conditions.

These include competing under a neutral flag and proving that they have not actively supported the war in Ukraine.

"This is the real question," he added.

The IOC must, he said, make a decision that is fair and understood by Ukrainians.