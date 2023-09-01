MAGA media outlet isn't sure whether caller was the real Trump — or a fake
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The far-right Real America's Voice received a call Thursday night from someone claiming to be former President Donald Trump. Hosts John F. Solomon and Amanda Head believed the caller was really Trump.

But Real America's Voice owner Robert J. Sigg, according to Daily Beast reporters Justin Baragona and Zachary Petrizzo, is investigating the matter and thinks the caller was a fake.

Sigg, who founded Real America's Voice in 2020, told the Beast that the caller sounded "like ChatGOP" and added, "This is not the company values that the American people tune in for. This is a major oversight by John and Amanda both.

“Our news directors will need to go through additional training about journalism practice and how to present the facts and truth to the American people."

However, Solomon maintains that the caller was the real Trump.

The Real America's Voice host told the Beast, "It's not AI — it was President Trump. You can call the staff and check with them yourself. It was definitely President Trump without any doubt."