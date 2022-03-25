MAGA purge: Jan. 6 organizer labels former ally Rep. Mo Brooks as 'LOSER' and 'piece of crap'

Stories Chosen For You
Mega-yacht linked to Putin lost all it's workers in walk-off — but a British crew replaced them: report
Labor solidarity in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the latest issue raised as western governments target the mega-yachts of Russian oligarchs.
"Russian crew members on a mysterious $700-million luxury yacht that U.S. officials say could be owned by President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia abruptly left their jobs and the Tuscan coastal town where it is undergoing repairs a couple of weeks ago amid scrutiny of the vessel, local union leaders and workers say," The New York Times reported Thursday. "Italy’s financial police have been looking into Scheherazade’s ownership for weeks. Italian investigators wouldn’t comment on Thursday, saying that the investigation was continuing."
The newspaper interviewed the local leader of Italy’s General Confederation of Labor trade union.
“They were replaced by a British crew,” Gozzani said. “I don’t know and don’t care whether the yacht is indeed Putin’s or not, but I worry about the repercussions on shipyard workers if police impound or confiscate the vessel.”
The newspaper reported, "Italian authorities have frozen over 800 million euros in assets from Russian oligarchs on the European sanctions list, including villas in Sardinia, Tuscany, Liguria and the Lake Como area, and three yachts."
Sarah Palin thinks she has the 'cojones' to be in Congress because she ‘has nothing to lose’
Sarah Palin thinks she may have the right stuff to succeed Rep. Don Young, who passed away after serving as Alaska's lone representative in Congress for 49 years.
Palin was interviewed about if she plans to run in the special election by Fox News Sean Hannity.
Hannity did not seem that familiar with the race, asking if Palin lived in Young's district, even though Alaska only has only ever had a single, at-large seat in Congress.
Palin said she might run for the seat.
"There is a time and a season for everything," she said. "And if this season is one where I need a more official platform to have, then yeah, I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because we need people that have cajones."
"We need people like Donald Trump, who has nothing to lose, like me. We got nothing to lose and no more of this vanilla, milquetoast, namby-pamby, wussy-pussy stuff that's been going on, that's why the country is in the mess we're in, because people who run for office, they look at it as a job or a business instead of as a calling," Palin said.
In July of 2009, Palin "abruptly announced" she was "quitting at the end of the month," The New York Times reported at the time.
"Ms. Palin’s announcement was another unusual marker in what has been a tumultuous year for this first-term governor since Mr. McCain turned her into a national figure overnight by surprising his own party and naming her his running mate. It also underscored the instability in the Republican Party as it tries to find a strategy and voice in the wake of losses in 2008," The Times reported. "Quitting midterm, however, is highly unusual. It set off speculation about what led her to leave so abruptly. One interpretation among Republicans was that she had simply underscored how erratic she is as a politician."
Trump evidence is being returned to witnesses by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg: report
One day after a Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received harsh criticism for reportedly deciding against charging Donald Trump, a new report suggests his investigation may be close to an end.
"Prosecutors have been sending back documents to people who turned over information about former President Donald Trump’s business, in perhaps the starkest sign yet that the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into Trump may be winding down. According to two people familiar with the situation, witnesses who had turned over key documents to investigators have suddenly been getting their evidence back in recent weeks," The Daily Beast reported.
The report came after The New York Times published a scathing resignation letter by former Manhattan District Attorney prosecutor Mark Pomerantz.
"As you know from our recent conversations and presentations, I believe that Donald Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations of the Penal Law in connection with the preparation and use of his annual Statements of Financial Condition. His financial statements were false, and he has a long history of fabricating information relating to his personal finances and lying about his assets to banks, the national media, counterparties, and many others, including the American people. The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did," Pomerantz argued.
Constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe saw the report and argued the case needs to be handed over to Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.
"All the evidence should indeed be turned over — not to the witnesses but to the US Attorney for SDNY: If former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz is right, it constitutes strong proof of federal wire fraud by Donald Trump, and DOJ should have it now," Tribe wrote.
