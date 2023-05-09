'Travesty': New MAGA Colorado schoolboard leaves local Republican voter horrified
Children in a classroom (Shutterstock)

Voters in Woodland Park, Colorado last year voted in an extremely conservative school board — and now even some local Republican residents are saying that it was a mistake.

NBC News reports that the newly installed school board members immediately went to war with staff at the school by refusing to reapply for grants to pay counselors and social workers.

Many teachers at the school objected and pointed to a recent murder-homicide in the district that showed how important it was to have staff members capable to tending to students' emotional well being.

They were told in response by new superintendent Ken Witt that the counselors and social workers failed to prevent that tragedy from occurring, thus proving that their services were not useful to the schools.

WATCH: 'Cruel' ridicule of Trump's appearance makes Morning Joe panel erupt in laughter

As a result of all this turmoil, reports NBC News, an estimated 40 percent of the high school's staff will not be returning next year.

Joe Dohrn, a Woodland Park father and a Republican voter, said that the board members had gone too far.

“They clearly are willing to sacrifice the public school and to put students presently in the public school through years of disarray to drive home their ideological beliefs," he told NBC News. "It’s a travesty."

SmartNews