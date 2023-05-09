'Cruel' ridicule of Trump's appearance makes Morning Joe panel erupt in laughter
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Donald Trump for trashing the looks of a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll has sued the ex-president for defamation over his insistence that he couldn't have raped her because she wasn't his "type," and the "Morning Joe" host marveled that Trump, of all people, would slur anyone's physical appearance.

"A 77-year-old guy who has been dining out on Kentucky Fried Chicken and Big Macs for years, who does Donald Trump think -- whose type does Donald Trump think he is?" Scarborough said, as producers showed a photo of the former president sitting like a lump in a courtroom. "He's going around telling all these women, 'Oh, you're not my type.' Seriously? Look at that, just look at that. He's going around telling women, 'You're not my type?'"

"That would be like me going to the Lakers and saying, 'You know what, you're not my type of basketball team -- I'm not going to play for you guys,'" Scarborough added, as co-host Mika Brzezinski tried to steer him toward another topic. "Can we get a close-up, some shots of him golfing? Get the golf shots up. This guy is the judge on that?"

"It's a very cruel thing to say," Brzezinski said, "and on many levels, it's just rude."

"You know, it's also a joke," Scarborough replied, as the other panelists laughed. "Can we go back to that picture? That this guy is passing out judgments on people. He calls Ron DeSantis 'Meatball Ron.' You're looking at 'Meatball Don' here."

