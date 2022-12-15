Maggie Haberman relentlessly trolls Donald Trump for poor polls and lackluster presidential campaign

As former President Donald Trump kicks off his third presidential campaign, a panel of CNN analysts are expressing apprehension about whether or not his latest efforts will be successful.

On Thursday, December 15, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman joined CNN hosts Kaitlan Collins, Don Lemon, and Poppy Harlow, where she weighed in on Trump's lackluster poll standings and his seemingly underwhelming presidential campaign launch.

According to Haberman, the latest developments may suggest a number of things. "I feel like you can kind of hear the screams from Mar a Lago from here over those numbers when it comes to DeSantis." Collins said.

Haberman responded by sharing how she believes Trump feels about what has transpired. "I don’t think any of this is making Donald Trump happy," Haberman said, adding, "And this is you know, the CNN poll looks like what we’ve seen with other polls. This is clearly a trend. Donald Trump’s calling card is strength and being seen as strong within his party."

She continued, "And when that starts to erode, it’s very hard for him to keep other people at bay. Now, he’s the only person who’s running right now. You wouldn’t know that, Kaitlan, because he’s done no events. I don’t, I can’t really remember the last time I saw somebody announce for president and do not literally nothing. I’m told it’s going to change next month, but we’ll see what happens. But this is obviously not where Trump wanted to be."

She also highlighted the distinct difference in Trump's rallies, or lack thereof, compared to his last presidential campaign. "The rallies are expensive. I don’t know how much money he’s raising. That’s something I think that everybody needs to be keeping an eye on."

Haberman added, "The rallies cost a lot of money. If you start seeing Donald Trump doing events that are not a rally that is telling about the state of his campaign in a different way. So we’ll see what happens."

On the social media side of things, Haberman also explained why Elon Musk's Twitter takeover may ultimately do more harm than good for Trump. "There was a column this week by Josh Green at Bloomberg that I thought was dead on, which was that Elon Musk, of all people, is actually really hurting Donald Trump’s campaign because he’s made himself into the main character on Twitter, both as the villain and as the MAGA, you know, aligner," she explained. "And if you have somebody doing Trumpian things on Twitter, why do you need Trump? Because we’re so…"

However, she does admit that the latest developments suggest a relatively different type of campaign season. "It’s true," she said. "We’re so early in a campaign at this point that, you know, if you don’t have it, it’s not like we’re going to see, you know, a lot of candidates jousting. This is, Trump got in earlier than I can remember anyone doing."



