Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead, many trapped

By Umit Ozdal and Ece Toksabay DIYARBAKIR/ANKARA, Turkey (Reuters) -A major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing scores of people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed, and triggering searches across the snowy region for survivors trapped in rubble. The quake, which struck in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon. "I have never felt anything like it in the 40 years I've lived," said Erdem, a resident of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake's epicentre, who declined to give his surname. "We...