Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; scores dead, many trapped

Insurance fraud charges against Trump's bookkeeper 'seem pretty clean': former prosecutor
February 05, 2023
The Trump Organization's bookkeeper, Allen Weisselberg, is currently in New York City's Rikers Island jail for five months after sharing responsibility for the company's 17 guilty convictions involving tax fraud.
According to former prosecutor Harry Litman, however, that might not be the end of the charges he's facing.
For a “75-year-old man ... Rikers is an especially hellish prison," Litman said. "You wonder how much more pressure he could take."
"The snippet that has him on the hook for insurance fraud seems pretty clean to me," he said, citing recent reporting from The New York Times this week. "It has him telling the Zurich insurance company to re-insure Trump that they had done an independent appraisal on the holdings of the company and they hadn't. And if he wrote that and attested to it, that's pretty flat-out insurance fraud. That carries a couple of years. He's 75 and in a really bad spot, so if that's their strategy, I think it's promising."
The details come from the information collected in the investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
See the comments from Harry Litman in the clip below or at the link here:
\u201c\u201c75-year-old man ... Rikers is an especially hellish prison. You wonder how much more pressure he could take." @harrylitman on prosecutors considering additional fraud charges against Allen Weisselberg to get him to cooperate.\u201d— Yasmin Vossoughian Reports (@Yasmin Vossoughian Reports) 1675629000
MSNBC hosts ridicule Republicans for impotence against Tucker Carlson
February 05, 2023
At the end of Mehdi Hasan's Sunday show, as he handed it off to Ayman Mohadin, the two couldn't help but laugh at the GOP's helplessness in the face of a "bow-tie-wearing, frozen food heir."
It was a conversation after former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke before the Atlantic Council when he mocked the Republican Party run by a single Fox opinion host.
"I mean, Ayman, wonderful Republicans aside, like I said, it's hard to disagree with that sentiment from Boris, it is crazy that the GOP, the grand old party, the party of Lincoln and Eisenhower, even Reagan, now lives in fear, not just a former reality TV star living in a resort in Florida, but also lives in fear of a former bow-tie-wearing frozen food heir, who hosts a daily white power hour on Fox. He now decides the GOP agenda, everything on aid to Ukraine, to the green M&Ms. He sets the tone, he decides the official enemies every night, and you dare not criticize him or cross him if you have an R next to your name. It's kind of crazy. It's kind of embarrassing, is it not?"
Mohadin agreed, recalling when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called Jan. 6 an insurrection, which Carlson didn't like.
"I mean, I think it is beyond embarrassing," he said before showing a clip of Carlson hammering Cruz and the Texas senator "debasing" himself before the Fox host.
"This is a TV host who raged against a Republican congressman because that member alleged that Tucker's son was given a job on Capitol Hill to win favor with Republican establishment members," Mohadin continued. "I mean, Tucker's anger sent the GOP shaking in their boots that the national Republican Congressional committee had to put out a statement denying the allegation. That is where we are now — is this Republican Party basically, like you said, the party that played itself on standing up to communism in the USSR, now lives in fear of two privileged white men. Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson."
Hasan argued he could understand Carlson pummeling Cruz when he couldn't even stand up for his own wife and father in the face of Trump's attacks in 2016.
See the exchange below or at the link here:
Republicans debasing themselves to a bow-tie-wearing frozen food heir youtu.be
Earthquake of magnitude 7.9 strikes central Turkey
February 05, 2023
A magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck central Turkey on early Monday at a depth of 10 km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) pegged the quake at 7.4 near the southern city of Kahramanmaras.
There was damage to buildings and people were gathered out on snowy streets, according to images on state broadcaster TRT.
The earthquake lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness.
The area is regularly hit by strong earthquakes.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)
