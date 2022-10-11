Major US insurance companies stole billions from taxpayers in overbilling scam

Columbus is probably the first hero and there's no evidence that he did any of these things. In fact, most of the atrocities they're talking about occurred thirty years after he left. If anything, he was a, he was, he was benevolent. He tried very, very hard to avoid the wars that went on. But let, let, I mean, look. The people he brought over with him, they weren't saints. They were soldiers. But the people there were living in the third world, including a third world of violence where, where they scalped each other and killed each other and raped each other. This wasn't a civilization he came to. This was a third, fourth-world country. They had no idea of what they were facing. Columbus did everything he could to control it. It got out of control forty years later and he's being blamed for it. And this history is only like ten years old.

There is substantial documentation of the horrors that were perpetrated by Columbus and the European conquistadors that followed his accidental landing on the island of Hispaniola on October 12th, 1492, which Columbus mistook for India.

The University of Groningen in the Netherlands points out on its website that "the direct result of this and later voyages was the virtual extermination, by ill-treatment and disease, of the vast majority of the Native inhabitants, and the enormous growth of the transatlantic slave trade."

For example, Columbus himself boasted in his diary of his intention to enslave people and ship them back to Spain to serve King Ferdinand II and Queen Isabella I:

They should be good and intelligent servants, for I see that they say very quickly everything that is said to them; and I believe that they would become Christians very easily, for it seemed to me that they had no religion. Our Lord pleasing, at the time of my departure I will take six of them from here to Your Highnesses in order that they may learn to speak.

He further wrote that "with fifty men they can all be subjugated and made to do what is required of them." In 1493 when he returned, he noted that even though the natives were "artless and generous with what they have, to such a degree as no one would believe but him who had seen it. Of anything they have, if it be asked for, they never say no, but do rather invite the person to accept it, and show as much lovingness as though they would give their hearts," that Holy Roman Emperor Ferdinand and his consort Isabella "may see that I shall give them as much gold as they need .... and slaves as many as they shall order to be shipped."

Twenty years later, the Spanish, with the endorsement of the Catholic Church, adopted a sinister policy called "the Requirement," which stated:

We shall take you and your wives and your children, and shall make slaves of them, and as such shall sell and dispose of them as their Highnesses may command; and we shall take away your goods, and shall do all the harm and damage that we can.

Additionally, what would become the United States of America was not a "country" as Giuliani put it, nor was violence uniquely endemic to the cultures that Columbus chronicled. At the time in which he sailed, the Spanish Inquisition (1478-1834) was in full swing across Europe less than two hundred years after the conclusion of The Crusades (1096-1291).

Nevertheless, perhaps the most disturbing aspect of what Rudy implied was that Native peoples [such as the Taíno] deserved to be annihilated.

