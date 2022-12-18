Majority of Japanese oppose raising taxes to fund military expansion -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The majority of Japanese people do not support raising taxes to fund military expansion, Kyodo reported on Sunday, citing a survey the news agency conducted after the government announced Japan's biggest military build-up since World War Two. Japan on Friday announced a $320 billion military spending plan to buy missiles capable of striking China and to ready the country for any sustained conflict, as missile tests by nearby North Korea, China's claim over Taiwan and the invasion of Ukraine by Japan's western neighbour Russia stoke fear of war. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida th...
ABC host corners Greg Abbott: Biden has never said the border is open but you and Trump have
December 18, 2022
ABC host Martha Raddatz asked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) if his rhetoric was leading migrants to believe the U.S. border is open.
“You talk about the border wall, you talk about open borders, I don't think I've ever heard President Biden say, we have an open border come on over,” Raddatz said during an interview that aired on Sunday.
“But people I have heard say it are you, are former President Trump, Ron DeSantis, that message reverberates in Mexico and beyond. So they do get the message that it is an open border and smugglers use all those kinds of statements,” she added.
Abbott brushed aside the accusation and insisted that "it is known" that the U.S. borders are open.
"It is known by the cartels," he insisted. "They have sophisticated information."
Watch the video below from ABC News or at the link.
Legal expert singles out criminal referral most likely to lead to a successful Trump conviction
December 18, 2022
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, former U.S. Attorneys Joyce Vance and Barbara McQuade broke down the probabilities that Donald Trump could actually see an indictment and then have to appear in a courtroom based on the criminal referrals expected from the House select committee looking into the Jan 6th Capitol insurrection.
With both admitting to host Ali Velshi that the bar to getting a conviction on any of the rumored charges is high, Vance claimed one of the hinted-at charges will be accompanied by a wealth of evidence that will make the charge stick.
Speaking with the host, she first explained, "Prosecutors have to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, it is and not a situation where the tie goes to the runner."
"This sort of charge that you're talking about, which is the midpoint here interference with an official proceeding, seems like the sort of charge that prosecutors might be far more likely to believe they could convict beyond a reasonable doubt," she continued.
"Because so much of Trump's conduct was public, so much of it is on videotape. There are so many conversations leading up to January sixth, including the entirety of his perpetuation of the big lie," she elaborated. "There is an entire trajectory of evidence here that could be used."
"That doesn't mean it is important to say that Trump would be without defenses, and again we've all talked exhaustively about the fact that Trump would point to his sincere and legitimate belief that he had won the election and that there was fraud and prosecutors would still have to overcome that," she added. "But it seems to be less heavy of a lift on the insurrection charge on the evidence here."
Watch below or at the link.
MSNBC 12 18 2022 08 07 01 youtu.be
Trump threatens 'a dark period in American history' in flurry of attacks over being investigated
December 18, 2022
In a furious flurry of posts over 40 minutes on his Truth Social platform early Sunday morning, Donald Trump raged at Democrats, the FBI and the Justice Department and then warned that a "dark period" is coming as the House select committee investigating Jan 6th prepares for one last public hearing.
The former president kicked off his morning by writing, "The Democrats will do anything not to run against me, MAGA, and putting AMERICA FIRST. Remember, they are the Party of MISINFORMATION, constantly saying the opposite of what they really want. I am beating everybody in the REAL Polls, by a lot, so they say, 'Gee, we want to run against Trump,' at the same time they spend $Millions to try and beat me, hoping for another candidate. I devoured them in 2016, and again, with much bigger numbers, in 2020, but that Election was RIGGED. MUST DO IT AGAIN!" which was quickly followed by, "The FBI’s Illegal Left Wing DOMINANCE over TWITTER, FACEBOOK, and other Big Tech companies, has been a shock to the World, but remember, this was only one of MANY ways that the 2020 Election was Rigged & Stolen!!!"
Continuing in that vein, he wrote, "DON’T FORGET, THESE THUGS SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!!!"
He then added, "The Unselect Committee of political hacks are the same group that came up with the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, not to mention many others. They are Corrupt cowards who hate our Country!!!"
"Republicans and Patriots all over the land must stand strong and united against the Thugs and Scoundrels of the Unselect Committee. It will be a dark period in American history, but with darkness comes light!!!" he added.
The former president concluded, "I’M JUST FIGHTING TO SAVE OUR COUNTRY!"
