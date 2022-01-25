Man accused in Whitmer kidnap plot fantasized about hog-tying Michigan governor, feds say

Adam Fox, arraigned in federal court in Kent County, Michigan, faces charges related to what the FBI says a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. - Kent County Jail/Kent County Jail/TNS
DETROIT — A ringleader of an alleged plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fantasized about hog-tying her and displaying her body on a table, according to federal prosecutors. The new allegation, along with explicit talk about executing Whitmer's bodyguards and taking hostages in a "wartime" attack, emerged in a court filing as prosecutors tried to rebut a defense claim that five men accused in the kidnap plot were entrapped by FBI informants and undercover agents. While opposing a defense request to dismiss the criminal case, prosecutors revealed new details and what they portrayed as...