Man accused in Whitmer kidnap plot fantasized about hog-tying Michigan governor, feds say

"I want your take about Georgia right now, a special grand jury to investigate [Trump] on possible criminal activity there," Berman said. "What specific legal jeopardy do you think he's in?"

"Well, he's in criminal legal jeopardy," Bharara replied.

"I would say that we have been down this road before, where particular prosecutors or enforcement agencies open up investigations of people up to and including the president and we all follow it and we think it means sometimes more than it means. This is very significant, it is very focused, a specific request has been made to investigate criminally the conduct of the president of the United States in connection with the election in Georgia."

"But, we're not going to see anything immediately," he continued. "This special grand jury, first of all, won't begin its work for some weeks, if not months. The especially grand jury itself under Georgia law is not in the position to offer an indictment, it can only write a report and make a recommendation for an indictment from a regular grand jury. So it will be a two-step process. It will probably take many months, so it will be a while before we see any fruits of their efforts."

