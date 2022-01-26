Man accused of selling gun to Texas synagogue hostage-taker is federally charged
A law enforcement vehicle sits near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas — Nearly two weeks after 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram took a Colleyville synagogue hostage for nearly 11 hours, the Department of Justice announced that a man has been charged with selling the hostage-taker a gun. Henry “Michael” Williams, 32, is accused of selling Akram a semi-automatic Taurus G2C pistol on Jan. 13, just two days before the synagogue standoff that the FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism. The weapon was recovered at the scene after federal law enforcement fatally shot Akram, authorities said. Williams was first interviewed the day a...