Armed man arrested near Brett Kavanaugh's home said he wanted to kill SCOTUS Justice over Roe v Wade leak

An armed man was arrested near Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home, who told police that he wanted to kill the Supreme Court Justice, The Washington Post reports.

The man, described as being in his mid-20s, was carrying a weapon and also had burglary tools, according to people familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Post. The man reportedly did not make it into Kavanaugh's property but was arrested on a nearby street.

"Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 49-year-old decision that guaranteed a person’s constitutional right to have an abortion," The Post reports. "He was also angry over a recent spate of mass shootings, those people said."

A law enforcement official speaking to POLITICO confirmed that the man was armed with a gun and knife.

