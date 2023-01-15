Man arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport
(Reuters) - A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with an investigation linked to the discovery of traces of uranium found in a cargo package at London's Heathrow Airport, the UK Metropolitan Police said on Sunday. The man was arrested on suspicion of a terror offence on Saturday and was released on bail as part of the investigation, the Police said. A very small quantity of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29. Richard Smith, head of London police's Counter Terrorism Command said that, despite the arrest, the incident does "not appear to be ...