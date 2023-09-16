Man arrested climbing into Royal Mews by Buckingham Palace

LONDON (Reuters) - A man was arrested in the earlier hours of Saturday morning after being spotted climbing into the Royal Mews adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, police said. Officers were alerted to reports at 1.25 a.m. (0025 GMT) of the man climbing the wall to get into the Royal Mews which backs on to the Palace garden. Police said a 25-year-old man was detained outside the stables in the Royal Mews, which is responsible for all road travel arrangements for King Charles and members of the Royal Family, and is home to the Gold State Coach. The man was arrested under the Serious Organi...
Clampdown and grief as Iranians mark first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
September 16, 2023
Iranians at home and abroad marked the first anniversary Saturday of the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, with activists speaking of a renewed crackdown to prevent any resurgence of the protests which rocked the country last year.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died a few days after her arrest by religious police for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women in force since shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Her family says she died from a blow to the head but this is disputed by Iranian authorities.
Anger over her death rapidly expanded into weeks of taboo-breaking protests which saw women tearing off their mandatory headscarves in an open challenge to the Islamic republic's system of government under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reports from outside Iran said the father of Mahsa Amini was briefly arrested on Saturday morning before being later released, as official pressure grows on the family not to held a memorial ceremony for her.
Amjad Amini was detained while exiting the family home in the western town of Saqez and then released after being warned not to hold the memorial service, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network and 1500tasvir monitor said.
Official news agency IRNA described the reports of the arrest as "false", saying they were aimed at "inciting the population to protest".
Amjad Amini was already summoned by intelligence officials last week after his announcement he planned to hold a memorial ceremony. One of Amini's uncles, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saqez on September 5 and remains in custody.
There was no sign of the ceremony taking place at her grave at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, with some reports suggesting security forces had blocked access to the site.
'Chokehold on dissent'
The protests lost momentum after several months in the face of a crackdown that saw security forces kill 551 protesters, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights, and arrest more than 22,000, according to Amnesty International.
Iranian authorities say dozens of security personnel were also killed in what they describe as "riots" incited by foreign governments and hostile media.
Seven men have been executed after being convicted in protest-related cases.
Campaigners say the authorities have renewed their crackdown in the runup to the anniversary, putting pressure on relatives of those killed in the protests in a bid to stop them speaking out.
Campaigners say the authorities have renewed their crackdown in the runup to the one year anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death. © Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP
New York-based Human Rights Watch said family members of at least 36 people killed or executed in the crackdown had been interrogated, arrested, prosecuted or sentenced to prison over the past month.
"Iranian authorities are trying to impose a chokehold on dissent to prevent public commemoration of Mahsa Jina Amini's death in custody, which has become the symbol of the government's systematic oppression of women, injustice and impunity," said HRW's senior Iran researcher, Tara Sepehri Far.
Kurdish-focused group Hengaw said people in western Iran were expressing discontent through a general strike, with shops shut down in a dozen towns and cities including Saqez.
Hengaw said "repressive forces" were deployed around the Amini family residence in Saqez, adding that the government had in the days leading up to the anniversary sent in additional security forces to the region.
Persian-language channels based outside Iran, including Iran International, broadcast footage of residents shouting "Death to the dictator" and the main protest slogan of "Woman, Life, Freedom" from apartment blocks in Tehran and its satellite city of Karaj overnight.
'Doubling down'
While some women are still seen walking in public without headscarves, particularly in wealthy, traditionally liberal areas of north Tehran, the conservative-dominated parliament is currently considering a draft law that would impose far stiffer penalties for non-compliance.
"The Islamic republic is doubling down on repression and reprisals against its citizens and seeking to introduce new and more draconian laws that severely restrict further the rights of women and girls," said Sara Hossain, the chair of the UN fact-finding mission set up to investigate the crackdown.
Under the slogan "Say her name!", Iranian emigrés are expected to hold commemorative rallies, with large demonstrations expected in Paris and Toronto.
Amnesty International accused Iran's authorities of committing a "litany of crimes under international law to eradicate any challenge to their iron grip on power" and lamented that not a single official had been even investigated over Amini's death or the crackdown.
The protests challenged Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. © Khamenei.IR, AFP
On the eve of the anniversary, Iran's arch-foe the United States and its Western allies including Britain and the European Union imposed new sanctions on the Islamic republic over its protest crackdown.
Announcing the measures, US President Joe Biden led international calls in solidarity with Iranians on the anniversary of Amini's death.
"Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but the United States remains committed to standing with them," he said.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani slammed the Western countries' "illegal and undiplomatic actions" in a statement late Friday.
(AFP)
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Belgian court sentences terrorists behind 2016 Brussels bombings
September 16, 2023
A Belgian court on Friday handed out sentences ranging up to life in prison to eight men for the 2016 jihadist bombings in Brussels, ending the country's largest-ever criminal trial.
The suicide bombings on March 22, 2016 at Brussels' main airport and on the metro system killed 32 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group.
French citizen Salah Abdeslam and Belgian-Moroccan Mohamed Abrini – already sentenced to life in jail by France for a 2015 massacre in Paris – were the highest-profile of six culprits found guilty of murder in July.
Abrini, who was one of the intended bombers but decided not to blow himself up at the last moment, was given a 30-year jail term.
The court ruled not to give Abdeslam an additional term after he was sentenced in Belgium to 20 years in 2018 over a shootout.
The attacks – near the headquarters of both NATO and the EU – were part of a wave of attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in Europe.
Hundreds of travelers and transport staff were maimed and seven years on, many victims, relatives and rescuers remain traumatized.
(AFP)
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Mexico on Friday extradited the son of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the United States to face narcotics charges, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
Ovidio Guzman Lopez, also known as "El Raton" or "The Mouse," was indicted earlier this year on drug trafficking charges linked to the fentanyl crisis plaguing the United States.
His father was convicted in 2019 of running what was believed to be the world's biggest narcotics syndicate and is serving life in a supermax prison in the state of Colorado.
Garland hailed the extradition as "the most recent step in the Justice Department's effort to attack every aspect of the cartel's operations."
"The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country."
The White House also lauded the extradition as part of "ongoing cooperation" with Mexico, a sign the administration of President Joe Biden is eager to get past the friction with Mexico over antinarcotics efforts.
"We thank our Mexican counterparts for their partnership in working to safeguard our peoples from violent criminals," said the statement by Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, released by the White House.
Cooperation between Mexican and US security forces plunged last year after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador disbanded a unit that had worked closely with US Drug Enforcement Administration agents for more than a quarter century.
The Mexican leader had accused US agents of "abusive interference" in his country's affairs.
- 'The Little Chapos' -
After Guzman's conviction, several of his sons, collectively known as "the Little Chapos," inherited control of the Sinaloa Cartel, US authorities said.
Security agents captured the younger Guzman in the Sinaloa city of Culiacan on January 5.
The operation to capture the younger Guzman resulted in 29 deaths, including 10 military personnel and 19 alleged criminals in clashes and mayhem as cartel members tried to free him.
Cartel members set vehicles on fire, an echo of the massive shootouts in 2019 when the younger Guzman was briefly detained but then freed to avoid bloodshed.
At the time, US authorities had a $5 million bounty for his arrest, accusing him and his brother, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, of overseeing methamphetamine labs in Sinaloa state producing an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 pounds of meth per month.
"Other information indicates that Ovidio Guzman Lopez has ordered the murders of informants, a drug trafficker, and a popular Mexican singer who had refused to sing at his wedding," according to a website of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Ovidio Guzman, 33, will spend his first nights in a US prison just as his father's wife, Emma Coronel, walks free.
Coronel, who is not Guzman's mother, was released from a California halfway house this week after completing a sentence for collaborating with Chapo Guzman in his narcotics activities.
Coronel is a dual US-Mexican citizen.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
