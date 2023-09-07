Man goes on trial in Germany for killing grandmother, 100, with axe
A defendant hides his face behind a file folder at the beginning of the trial. The man allegedly attacked his wheelchair-bound grandmother with a hatchet and killed her with blows to her head and neck area. Markus Scholz/dpa

A man accused of murdering his 100-year-old grandmother with an axe as she sat in a wheelchair went on trial in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday on a charge of homicide. "He could not cope with looking after her," the prosecuting lawyer told the court, describing how the accused, a 37-year-old German born in Estonia, attacked the woman in her Hamburg home in the early hours of March 6 this year. The woman, who suffered from dementia, received at least 16 blows to her head and neck as she attempted to defend herself. According to the prosecution, she fell to the ground and broke ...