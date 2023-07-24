Man kicked out of bar in Mexico for harassing women returns and kills 11 in arson attack
People walk along the border wall on Thursday in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico. - Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS

A man who was kicked out of a bar in Mexico returned and set it ablaze, killing 11 people and injuring six others over the weekend, police said. Authorities arrested a suspect Saturday afternoon in the attack at Beer House in San Luis Rio Colorado, less than 300 feet from the U.S. border. He has not been publicly identified. The attacker visited the bar early Saturday morning and within an hour became very drunk, according to the local prosecutor’s office in the state of Sonora. He was removed from the establishment for harassing women, investigators said. The suspect got in his pickup truck, ...